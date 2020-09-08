SHINee’s Taemin Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “By no means Gonna Dance Again : Act 1”

SHINee’s Taemin has topped iTunes charts all over the world along with his third studio album “By no means Gonna Dance Again : Act 1.”

The album, which was launched September 7, hit No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in 20 areas, together with the USA, Canada, Argentina, Russia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

“By no means Gonna Dance Again : Act 1” additionally dominated charts in Asia, as properly, hitting No. 1 on Chinese language music web site QQ Music’s digital album gross sales chart, in addition to Japanese web site Line Music’s prime 100 albums chart.

In Korea, the album recorded No. 1 on day by day charts for Hanteo, Sure24, and Hottracks. The title monitor “Legal” can be seeing success with No. 1 on Vibe, Genie, and Bugs.

Congratulations to Taemin! Try his music video for “Legal” right here.

