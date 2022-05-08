Shingeki no Kyojin receives a free VR game to make waiting for its final season more enjoyable, and you can now try it

If there is one thing that characterizes Shingeki no Kyojin, it is its frenetic and brutal action. How could it be otherwise, any video game that wants to emulate this manganime needs to be able to make you feel like you’re flying through the air at full speed.

A few weeks ago we saw a fan project that we thought was better than the official games of the saga, and today we are going to see how the most fanatical of this anime have transferred it to virtual reality. And it is that throwing yourself into the action has the potential to be incredibly satisfying.

That is the case of Attack on Titan VR, created by Slavkaskola, which allows you to feel that it is you who moves at full speed through the air to finish off the menacing and dangerous titans. Arming yourself with your virtual reality goggles, you too can defeat this menace and set your own records.

Despite being a game created by fans and a complete gratis, has been receiving updates and improving for quite some time, while adding new features. His latest patch has given him a tutorial, horses you can ride, and a spectator mode camera. In addition, the game allows you choose multiple characters from the anime (with their voices and all) and, in case that person has the ability, turn you into a titan.

The icing on the cake, how could it be otherwise, is its gameplay, which will allow you to move with total fluidity and do all kinds of stunts in the air while you take care of ending the threat of the titans. If you can’t wait to do a 360 degree turn before you’re done with one of these titans, just head over to the project page and download it, again, is a complete notebook.