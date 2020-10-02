Shinhwa’s Andy Visits Eric On The Set Of His Upcoming Spy Drama with Yoo In Na

Shinhwa’s Andy lately got here to assist his fellow member!

On October 1, Eric posted a photograph of himself and Andy on Instagram and wrote, “Is everybody having a great Hangawi [another name for Chuseok]? (feat. CEO Andy who came around the set of ‘The Spies Who Liked Me.’” The “CEO” is a reference to Andy’s present job because the founder of TOP Media since 2005.

Eric is starring within the MBC drama “The Spies Who Liked Me,” which is a couple of girl who’s caught between her ex-husband and her present husband, each of whom occur to be spies. Eric stars because the ex-husband and undercover Interpol agent, Yoo In Na stars as the marriage designer spouse who’s thrown into the world of espionage, and Im Joo Hwan stars as her present husband who’s a company spy.

Shinhwa lately celebrated the wedding of Jun Jin to his non-celebrity fiancée final week.

“The Spies Who Liked Me” premieres on October 21. Try a teaser right here!

In the meantime, take a look at Eric within the drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon” beneath:

