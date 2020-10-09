Shinhwa’s Eric And Im Joo Hwan Face Off As Yoo In Na’s Former And Current Husbands In “The Spies Who Loved Me”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” has revealed a glimpse of the tense dynamic between its two male leads!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful new romantic comedy a few girl who inadvertently will get caught up on this planet of espionage. Yoo In Na will star within the drama as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who will get married twice, to 2 husbands who each harbor many secrets and techniques.

Shinhwa’s Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, an enthralling and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan will play her second husband Derek Hyun, a very smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

On October 9, the upcoming drama launched a sneak peek of the uncomfortable stress between the 2 males, each of whom are undercover. Jun Ji Hoon poses as a journey photographer whereas diligently surveilling Derek Hyun’s each transfer, and the fierce glint in his eyes betrays his true identification as a spy. In the meantime, Derek Hyun exudes a chilly however gentlemanly allure in his disguise as a diplomat.

Nonetheless, an intriguing third picture of the 2 leads captures Derek Hyun tying Jun Ji Hoon’s necktie for him with a pleasant smile, elevating the query of how precisely the 2 males received into such a state of affairs—and what that can imply for protagonist Kang Ah Reum, who’s at the moment married to 1 and divorced from the opposite.

Eric commented, “Derek Hyun is a personality who’s the polar reverse of Jun Ji Hoon. He has a classy and mental allure, however he additionally exudes a chilly sharpness. Please stay up for the face-off between the 2 characters.”

Im Joo Hwan went on to reward his co-star Eric, remarking, “I at all times stay up for filming my scenes with [Eric]. He’s an actor that I need to be taught lots from whereas performing collectively.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” will premiere on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

