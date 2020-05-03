Shinhwa’s Eric Desperately Tries To Keep Go Won Hee Close In “Eccentric! Chef Moon”

Channel A’s “Eccentric! Chef Moon” shared a glimpse of an emotional second between Shinhwa’s Eric and Go Won Hee.

The romantic comedy is about Yoo Bella (Go Won Hee), a reckless world-famous dressmaker who suffers from reminiscence loss however experiences love, development, and success after assembly star chef Moon Seung Mo (Eric).

Spoilers

In the final broadcast, Moon Seung Mo actively dissuaded Yoo Bella from making an attempt to sacrifice herself for the village. She tried to cover her disappointment at his sudden look, and viewers are curious to see how their relationship will change within the upcoming episodes.

The brand new stills that have been launched on Could 2 present Moon Seung Mo and Yoo Bella whose eyes are mounted on one another. Additionally they speak to one another on the telephone in a critical environment, which stimulates curiosity about their dialog.

Moon Seung Mo, who has silently stood by Yoo Bella’s facet, actively adjustments his angle to cease her from enduring all of the burden. With Moon Seung Mo’s determination to be trustworthy about his emotions, viewers are wanting to see how Yoo Bella goes to react.

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

