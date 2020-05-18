Shinhwa’s Eric, Go Won Hee, And More Share Final Comments As “Eccentric! Chef Moon” Comes To A Close

The solid of Channel A’s “Eccentric! Chef Moon” bid farewell to the drama with their heartwarming remaining messages.

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” is a romantic comedy about Yoo Bella (Go Won Hee), a reckless world-famous clothier who suffers from reminiscence loss however experiences love, progress, and success after assembly star chef Moon Seung Mo (Shinhwa’s Eric).

Shinhwa’s Eric, who performed chef Moon Seung Mo, healed viewers’ hearts along with his candy romance. He commented, “Time actually flew by quick since I labored along with such good folks.” Eric conveyed his remaining needs for the drama, saying, “I hope the viewers can have heat reminiscences of ‘Eccentric! Chef Moon’ and that it’s going to final of their reminiscences for a very long time.”

Go Won Hee, who completely portrayed the stylish, whimsical, and full of life character of Yoo Bella, stated, “I acquired plenty of love from the viewers all through an extended time frame. Because of that, I used to be in a position to enhance my expertise as an actor one step additional. I’ll work arduous to turn into an excellent higher actress and take into consideration return all of the love that was given to me.”

Ahn Nae Sang, who performed the cold-hearted businessman Im Cheol Yong, stated, “I had a very good time due to the great actors, director, writers, and employees. I’ll turn into an much more hard-working actor sooner or later. I need to say thanks to everybody who confirmed their like to ‘Eccentric! Chef Moon.’”

Gil Hae Yeon took on the position of trend businessperson Jang Solar Younger and left an impression together with her fiery encounters with Im Cheol Yong. The actress shared her affection for her character and for the drama’s viewers, saying, “Since I used to be given the chance to play a brand new kind of character, every second was so priceless and I’m so grateful. Additionally, due to all of the love from the viewers every second I spent as Jang Solar Younger will stay as a valuable reminiscence. I need to give everybody a honest thanks.”

Lastly, Cha Jung Won, who appeared because the faux Yoo Bella, commented, “I used to be in a position to full filming due to many individuals, together with the director who believed in me and Ahn Nae Sang who gave me heat recommendation.” She expressed her gratitude in direction of the viewers, saying, “I need to give a honest thanks to everybody who gave plenty of like to the drama up by the ultimate episode.”

The ultimate episode of “Eccentric! Chef Moon” aired on Might 16.

