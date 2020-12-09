Shinhwa’s Eric, Im Joo Hwan, And Yoo In Na Face Difficult Changes In “The Spies Who Loved Me”

MBC’s “The Spies Who Loved Me” revealed new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful romantic comedy a couple of girl who inadvertently will get caught up on this planet of espionage. Yoo In Na stars as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who’s been married twice — and she or he unknowingly married an undercover spy each occasions.

Shinhwa’s Eric performs Kang Ah Reum’s ex-husband Jun Ji Hoon, an enthralling and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan performs her present husband Derek Hyun, a very smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

Spoilers

The earlier episode noticed Derek Hyun pushed to the sting of a cliff after quite a few happenings, together with the betrayal of Interpol’s inside spy Kang Tae Ryong (Jung Suk Yong), the dying of the informant Peter, the cross between Jang Doo Bong (Ji Hyun Joon) and Tinker (Lee Jong Received), and the boss who is after Kang Ah Reum. Unable to belief anybody, Jun Ji Hoon, Kang Ah Reum, and Derek Hyun endure modifications of their psychological states because the intelligence conflict grows much more unpredictable. In addition, the episode ended as Derek Hyun witnessed a passionate embrace between Kang Ah Reum and Jun Ji Hoon, hinting at much more modifications to come back within the trio’s relationships.

One nonetheless exhibits Derek Hyun scuffling with conflicting feelings as he sits subsequent to a photograph of his marriage ceremony, the glass on the picture body shattered. His love for Kang Ah Reum was so nice that he even left his group to affix forces with Jun Ji Hoon so as not lose her. Viewers are curious how he modified after seeing his spouse embrace Jun Ji Hoon.

In the following nonetheless, Kang Ah Reum approaches Derek Hyun from afar, however he places his hand out to cease her from stepping on the glass scattered throughout the ground. In the meantime, Jun Ji Hoon sits along with his mouth twisted, deep in thought. Viewers are left questioning how the trio will overcome this new impediment and put an finish to the intelligence conflict.

The drama’s manufacturing staff shared, “The final 4 episodes will see the trio nearing the top of the intelligence conflict whereas battling enemies on all sides. Though the intelligence conflict is intense, the connection modifications between the three people are heating up as effectively. The alternatives they make to guard those they love will probably be a key focal point within the remaining episodes.”

The following episode of “The Spies Who Loved Me” airs on December 9 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Im Joo Hwan in “Bride of the Water God” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)