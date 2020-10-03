Shinhwa’s Eric Warns Malicious Commenters On His YouTube Channel

On October 3, Shinhwa’s Eric issued a warning on his private YouTube channel, aguTV eric.

In a submit on the channel’s neighborhood web page, he wrote:

Is everybody having a superb Chuseok vacation? I rested and ate properly and after I measured my weight earlier than I went to movie right this moment, it had gone down slightly. I hope that aguTV subscribers additionally take pleasure in the remainder of their vacation.

A couple of days in the past, there have been some unusual feedback on my household movies. I deleted them, however I don’t know why folks stay like this. For those who don’t prefer it, you don’t have to come back right here and also you don’t have to observe. Why do you do soiled issues on different folks’s household movies? I’ve by no means requested folks to like and subscribe to aguTV, and I don’t intend to welcome folks with twisted judgment, so please simply go in your manner. aguTV isn’t a public broadcast or an official channel. I don’t require folks to observe it, so please simply unsubscribe and depart. Is YouTube such a giant deal, am I such a giant particular person, that I must blur out my household in my movies? It looks like there are different individuals who ought to be blurred out as an alternative. Simply disappear now.

I’m sorry for sharing this dangerous information with subscribers this morning. Let’s have a superb time in the remainder of our holidays!

P.S. There is only one cause that I haven’t sued individuals who unfold false rumors and go overboard in private malicious assaults. It is because they had been Shinhwa’s followers or followers of somebody in Shinhwa. However on the subject of my household, it’s completely different. I’ve operated an company earlier than and I’ve gone by means of even greater authorized circumstances than this, so I can take authorized motion myself with out borrowing the assistance of an company. There will likely be no warning or self-discipline. For those who cross the road, I’ll take motion straight away. So as an alternative of going that route, simply depart whereas I’m talking properly.