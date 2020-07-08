Shinhwa’s Jun Jin And Kwon Hyun Bin Talk About Ways They’ve Tried Unsuccessfully To Deter Sasaengs

On the July eight episode of Mnet’s leisure present “TMI Information,” the hosts and visitors talked about how idols usually take care of harassment from individuals that decision or message their private telephone numbers.

Company Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) and Shinhwa’s Jun Jin shared their very own experiences with sasaengs, who’re self-proclaimed “followers” that stalk celebrities and interact in overly obsessive conduct that invades their privateness.

Kwon Hyun Bin stated, “Followers saved contacting me so I modified my telephone quantity thrice. The primary time I modified to a brand new quantity, I assumed that somebody would possibly discover it. So I designed my profile to appear like somebody who sells candy potatoes. I put up a photograph of candy potatoes and wrote, ‘Please ship inquiries about buying.’”

He continued, “However they ended up messaging me to say, ‘How a lot are the candy potatoes? I’ll purchase some, Hyun Bin.’”

Jun Jin requested Kwon Hyun Bin if he’d registered the telephone quantity underneath his personal title. When Kwon Hyun Bin stated he had, Jun Jin advised him, “You shouldn’t try this. If you happen to do, they will simply hold discovering it.” He instructed that Kwon Hyun Bin register the quantity underneath another person’s title, like a member of the family.

“One time after I modified my quantity, I bought a name instantly after I got here outdoors,” Jun Jin stated. “It was a fan, who stated to me, ‘Congratulations on altering your quantity.’ I puzzled, ‘What am I imagined to do?’ On the time, there was no solution to reject calls.”

Kwon Hyun Bin commented, “It looks as if younger individuals do it as a result of they’re curious however…” Jun Jin and host Jang Do Yeon empathized with him as they each stated, “However it’s arduous.”

