Shinhwa’s Jun Jin, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, EXID’s Hani, And More Make A Resourceful Team For New Healing Variety Show

Kim Soo Mi’s upcoming selection present has launched its cozy poster!

“Soo Mi’s Mountain Cabin” (literal title) is a therapeutic selection present that options friends with particular tales who come to go to a tranquil cabin deep within the mountains. She shall be joined by forged members Park Myung Soo, Shinhwa’s Jun Jin, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, and EXID’s Hani.

Within the poster, the members encompass Kim Soo Mi as she opens up a big pot of rice. Every member’s particular person position is highlighted, with Park Myung Soo as the best in hierarchy among the many remainder of the forged, Jun Jin because the proficient employee, Jung Eun Ji because the organizer, and Hani because the reservation genius. Behind them hangs dried fermented soybeans, corn, and an indication that reads, “Clear your thoughts and fill your coronary heart.”

“Soo Mi’s Mountain Cabin” is a joint challenge between SKY and KBS2 and can premiere on each channels on Thursday, February 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

