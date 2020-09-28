Shinhwa’s Jun Jin Shares Wedding Photos On The Day Of His Marriage

Shinhwa’s Jun Jin and his fiancée have tied the knot!

Jun Jin introduced that he was getting married earlier this summer season to a non-celebrity lady who works as a flight attendant. Their marriage ceremony was scheduled for earlier in September however postponed as a result of COVID-19 resurgence in South Korea. On September 27, the couple formally grew to become husband and spouse.

Earlier than the marriage, photographs from the couple’s marriage ceremony picture shoot have been revealed.

The marriage ceremony was personal and held amongst shut family and friends members in an undisclosed location, however it was reported that fellow Shinhwa member Kim Dong Wan sang the congratulatory track for the marriage. Jun Jin and Insooni additionally sang songs on the marriage ceremony.

Congratulations to the couple!

Supply (1) (2) (3)