Shinhwa’s Kim Dong Wan Asks That People Stop Invading The Privacy Of His Home

On Might 23, his company, Workplace DH, launched an official assertion through social media.

Howdy, that is Workplace DH.

We have now made this request a number of instances by official notices, however there are individuals who haven’t listened, so we’ll say it as soon as extra.

Beginning final summer time, there’s a one that has been coming to [Kim Dong Wan’s] home.

We have now tried speaking to the particular person immediately in addition to calling the police. After the police name, they didn’t seem for some time, however right this moment this particular person really jumped the fence and went as much as the entrance door.

Till now, that they had been exterior the fence, however as they jumped the fence right this moment, it is a clear occasion of trespassing.

If there may be somebody who is aware of this particular person, who has repeatedly been looking for Kim Dong Wan out at his dwelling, please dissuade them from this habits.

Kim Dong Wan’s home is his private area. It’s a valuable place the place he can relaxation and recharge with out interference from different folks.

Don’t ever have interaction in habits like following an artist to his home.

Thanks.