Shining a Light on Some of the Hopeful Measures in These Terrifying Times (Column)

There’s no query that these are terrifying occasions we’re dwelling in. We’re doing our greatest to adapt our private {and professional} lives in profound methods to cease the unfold of the pandemic by defending ourselves, our households, our colleagues and strangers. It’s not straightforward staying hopeful and optimistic as we witness the quantity of coronavirus instances and deaths accelerating hourly.

We in the leisure press are overlaying an trade that continues to wrestle with the loss of lives and numerous job cuts amid mounting monetary losses.

I say it’s time to pause for a second to contemplate the optimistic developments that simply get misplaced in the frenetic, miserable information cycle.

Some of the huge media and tech corporations have made efforts to ease the enterprise hardships.

With IATSE reporting that as much as 95% of its 150,000 members are out of work as a consequence of social distancing directives, the union introduced an initiative that facilitates volunteer deliveries for at-risk members throughout the disaster. The current $2 trillion financial stimulus invoice that handed consists of leisure freelance staff. IATSE and its allies had despatched greater than 100,000 letters to Congress pleading for that

to occur.

Right here’s simply a sampling of different noteworthy gestures underway:

WarnerMedia arrange a $100 million reduction fund for staff impacted by the vast manufacturing shutdown throughout movie and tv.

Netflix created a $100 million reduction fund to assist unemployed members of the artistic neighborhood, together with crew members, to earn an earnings throughout the shutdown.

Fb is investing $100 million to assist native information organizations throughout the well being disaster on high of its dedication to spend $300 million over a three-year interval.

Disney says it’ll proceed paying its hourly theme-park staff by means of no less than April 18 and that Bob Iger is forfeiting his total wage and CEO Bob Chapek is taking a 50% pay lower.

Right here at Selection, our writer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns introduced that she and her enterprise group have arrange a COVID-19 reduction fund to assist leisure trade organizations, donating a portion of income obtained from TV awards gross sales towards that effort.

All of us should do our half to assist these in want.

In the meantime, please keep protected and wholesome!