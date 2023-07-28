Shinjiro Atae Comes Out As Gay At The Same Time That Japan Is Being Pushed To Pass Pro-LGBT+ Laws:

Shinjiro Atae, a Japanese pop star, said on Wednesday that he is gay. This was a bold move for a highly popular person in Japan, where same-sex unions are still illegal.

A press release issued by CNN said that Atae held an audience event where he gave a “moving speech” about his news. The 2,000 people who were there cheered and supported him.

Silence Reigned First Then Screams, loud Applause, Crying, And “I love you” Chants Followed:

On Wednesday night, he told 2,000 fans within central Tokyo in a dark hall that he is gay. This is something he has kept secret for most of his life.

“I had a hard time accepting a part of me for a long time. But now, after everything I’ve been through, I’m finally ready to tell you something. “I am a gay man,” he said next, according to the news source. “I don’t want other people to have problems like I did.”

In A Posy He Said That “It Took Me Quite A While To Be Ready To Declare Th at I Am Gay”:

The rest of his post said, “It took me quite a while to be ready to declare that I’m gay. I couldn’t even tell myself that. But I’ve come to understand that it’s better for me and the individuals I care regarding, including my friends, to live my life honestly than to pretend I’m not who I really am.

Atae’s statement was followed by the release of a new song called “Into the Light.” Part of the money from “Into the Light” will be given to Pride House Tokyo, Japan’s first fixed LGBTQ+ center, and the LGBTQ+ youth group ReBit.

Before His Solo Work He Was A part Of The Japanese All Female Band Called “AAA”:

Atae is known for his solo work now, but for more than a decade he was a part of the Japanese all-female band AAA. The group first came to prominence in 2005, when Atae was only 14 years old.

The community-driven LGBTQ+ rights measure Equaldex ranks Japan 44th out of 197 nations around the world when it comes to the level of rights for the gay group.

Still Within Japan Same Sex Marriage Is Not Legal:

Even though it is legal to be publicly gay and there are laws against discrimination, same-sex marriage is not yet legal in Japan.

Also, LGBTQ+ people don’t have many rights against widespread discrimination. Conversion therapy is still legal, and LGBTQ+ people have to wait six months before they can donate blood.

This Is The First Time Were A Music Star In Country Alongside His Level Of Fame To Come Out As A Gay:

This means that, as the first music star within the country with his level of fame to come out to be gay, Atae could help bring about a new level of respect and acceptance that could help LGBTQ+ people get better rights. Or, at the very least, start important discussions.

Japan is the only G7 country that doesn’t understand either same-sex civil unions as well as same-sex marriage. Even though the country passed a bill last month to support the LGBTQ+ community, many people say it doesn’t protect human rights and could lead to more discrimination.

A Nagoya district court decided earlier this year that the ban is “unconstitutional,” even though two other courts had ruled that the ban was in line with the constitution, which says that marriage is based on “mutual consent of both sexes.”

Even though the decision is not legally binding, it shows that attitudes are changing within the East Asian country, as well as Atae’s coming out was one more step toward giving LGBTQ+ couples the support they need to be protected by the law.

His Statement Came Out Just After A Law Was Passed To Stop Discrimination In Opposite To LGBTQ+ People:

His statement comes after a law was passed to stop discrimination against LGBTQ+ people within the country, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough.

In a statement released earlier this month, Human Rights Watch said that it thought prime minister Fumio Kishida “should proceed further” as well as pass a “comprehensive non-discrimination act.”

In March, the rival Constitutional Democratic Party also put forward a bill to allow same-sex marriage.

Kishida has been attacked in the past for his views on same-sex marriage. He has said that he thinks it could “change people’s views on family” as well as “values and society.”

Almost 69% People Of Japan Agreed To Same Sex Marriage:

His popularity rate has dropped to about 30%, in part because of things he said about the LGBTQ+ group. A global Ipsos poll found that at least 69% of Japanese people agree that same-sex marriage should be allowed, and 68 percent think that same-sex couples should be able to adopt.

On the Wednesday night, his mom sat within the back row of the theater, throughout the aisle from her other two kids and their families, and cried as he broke down and sobbed as he told the crowd that he once “believed my emotions were wrong.”

Even though Mr. Atae started making solo albums with songs like “Pretty girl, I continue to adore you,” he started coming out to more people. His solo success hasn’t been very big, and he hasn’t had any number-one hits.

A stylist, a makeup artist, a publicist, as well as several helpers followed Mr. Atae during a picture shoot the day before he made his statement. He chose a Céline shirt as well as John Lawrence Sullivan pants. Even though he kept saying he was nervous, he seemed calm.