“Ship Us From Evil” Is The 1st Korean Film Since February To Surpass 4 Million Moviegoers

“Ship Us From Evil” is proving to be a massive summer season hit!

“Ship Us From Evil” is a hard-boiled motion movie about an murderer who will get swept up in a serious incident on his remaining mission and finds himself being chased down by a person whose sibling he killed. It stars Hwang Jung Min, Lee Jung Jae, Park Jung Min, and extra.

In accordance with the Korean Film Fee’s information, “Ship Us From Evil” surpassed 4 million moviegoers on August 22 at 1:30 p.m. KST. That is the primary time in 2020 for the reason that movie “The Man Standing Subsequent” (which was launched in January and reached the milestone in February) {that a} movie has surpassed 4 million moviegoers on the field workplace.

The forged thanked moviegoers for serving to their movie obtain the milestone. Hwang Jung Min, who’s filming a brand new film in Jordan, mentioned, “I actually needed to say that I’m sincerely grateful.” Lee Jung Jae mentioned, “4 million folks got here to see our film. Thanks very a lot.” Park Jung Min mentioned, “It’s because of the moviegoers that our movie may obtain a lot love and that theaters can proceed to point out movies. It’s an honor and I’m deeply grateful. I hope that everybody stays wholesome and that Korean movies proceed to obtain quite a lot of love.”

Regardless of film theaters being impacted by the continued COVID-19 pandemic, “Ship Us From Evil” reached 1 million moviegoers in simply 4 days, grew to become the quickest Korean movie this summer season to achieve 2 million moviegoers, and surpassed the three million milestone sooner than earlier hit motion movies “The Outlaws” and “Believer.”

