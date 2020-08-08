“Ship Us From Evil” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers In Just 4 Days

“Ship Us from Evil” is off to a robust begin on the Korean field workplace!

On the morning of August 8, the Korean Movie Council introduced that as of seven a.m. KST, Lee Jung Jae and Hwang Jung Min’s new movie “Ship Us from Evil” had formally surpassed 1 million moviegoers.

In line with the movie’s distributor CJ Leisure, the film has amassed a complete of over 1,078,000 moviegoers since its launch on August 5—placing it on par with this summer season’s largest hit up to now, the long-awaited “Practice to Busan” sequel “Peninsula.”

In commemoration of the movie reaching a brand new milestone, “Ship Us from Evil” stars Lee Jung Jae and Park Jung Min posed for a celebratory photograph with director Hong Received Chan and cinematographer Hong Kyung Pyo whereas holding up placards that learn, “To the 1 million moviegoers who watched ‘Ship Us from Evil,’ we love you.”

Star Hwang Jung Min additionally shared a photograph of himself with the message, “Thanks for 1 million.”

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “Ship Us from Evil”!

Watch Lee Jung Jae and Hwang Jung Min of their iconic 2013 film “New World” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)