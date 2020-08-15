“Ship Us From Evil” Surpasses 3 Million Moviegoers With Impressive Velocity, Reveals Two Special Posters

“Ship Us From Evil,” starring Lee Jung Jae, Hwang Jung Min, and Park Jung Min, has formally surpassed 3 million moviegoers.

The movie formally hit the milestone as of August 15 at 8:50 a.m. KST, on the 11th day since its August 5 premiere. Beforehand, the movie surpassed 1 million moviegoers on its fourth day within the field workplace, and a pair of million simply someday afterward its fifth day, changing into the quickest Korean movie this summer time to achieve 2 million.

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie has reached the 3 million milestone sooner than earlier crime-action hit movies “The Outlaws” and “Believer,” which each hit 3 million moviegoers on their 12th day in theaters.

In celebration of the document, two particular posters have been unveiled for the movie. For the primary time, one of many posters reveals the picture of Park Jung Min’s character Yoo Yi. The posters learn, “On the finish of a cruel battle.”

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “Ship Us From Evil”!

