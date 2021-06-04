Shireen Mirza (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shireen Mirza (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Shireen Mirza is an Indian actress. She gave the impression in more than a few Bollywood motion pictures and tv displays. She is in style for her display Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran Bhalla, sister of lead actor Raman Bhalla on Famous person Plus. Shireen has additionally labored in motion pictures like Primary Nahin Anna, Vartamaan and Love Coaching.

Biography

Shireen Mirza was once born on 2d August 1988 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her commencement in English & Dramatics was once performed from Maharani School of Jaipur & from similar faculty she finished her Grasp of Trade Management (MBA). She began her profession from showing in a fact display MTV Ladies Evening Out (2010) as a player. Later she made performing debut with TV serial Anhoniyo Ka Andhera (2011). After this Shireen does more than a few displays & serials corresponding to Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as Dr. Shireen, Gutur Gu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2013), Dhhai Kilo Prem(2017) as Rashmi and Ye Hai Mohabbatein (2013-2019) as Simran Bhalla.

Bio

Actual Title Shireen Mirza
Occupation Actress
Date of Start 2 August 1988
Age (as in 2021) 32 Years
Start Position Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nationality Indian
House The town Jaipur, Rajasthan
Circle of relatives Mom : Nelofar Mirza
Father : Title No longer Identified
Shireen Mirza with Parents
Brother : Shahbaz Mirza
Sister : No longer To be had
Fiance : Hasan Sartaj
Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj
Faith Islam
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra
Shireen Mirza (Actress)

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified
School Maharani School, Jaipur
Tutorial Qualification Graduate (English & Dramatics)
Publish Graduate (MBA)
Debut Tv : MTV Ladies Evening Out (2010)
Movie : Vartamaan (2014)
Awards No longer To be had
Shireen Mirza (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 9″ Ft
Weight 65 Kg
Determine Size 35-29-36
Eye Color Darkish Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Spare time activities Dancing, Making a song, Touring
Shireen Mirza (Actress)

Non-public Existence

Shireen Mirza were given engaged to her longtime beau Hasan Sartaj on 14 February 2021. He’s running in Delhi and belongs to the IT business.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Engaged
Boyfriends Hasan Sartaj
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Price No longer To be had
Shireen Mirza (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Shireen Mirza

  • Shireen Mirza was once born and taken up in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
  • She performed her education from a personal faculty of Jaipur.
  • Her first look on Giant Display was once Vartamaan (2014) after that she does motion pictures like Primary Nahin Anna and Love Coaching. She additionally were given likelihood to paintings in a Hollywood movie No longer Nowadays as a lead destructive position, she gained nice reaction from target market and critics.
  • Shireen additionally host a TV display Apka Sapna Humara Apna.
  • She additionally labored in episodic display Savdhaan India.
  • She additionally participated in sports activities fact tv display Field Cricket League.

You probably have extra information about Shireen Mirza. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.

