Shireen Mirza (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shireen Mirza (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Shireen Mirza is an Indian actress. She gave the impression in more than a few Bollywood motion pictures and tv displays. She is in style for her display Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran Bhalla, sister of lead actor Raman Bhalla on Famous person Plus. Shireen has additionally labored in motion pictures like Primary Nahin Anna, Vartamaan and Love Coaching.

Biography

Shireen Mirza was once born on 2d August 1988 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her commencement in English & Dramatics was once performed from Maharani School of Jaipur & from similar faculty she finished her Grasp of Trade Management (MBA). She began her profession from showing in a fact display MTV Ladies Evening Out (2010) as a player. Later she made performing debut with TV serial Anhoniyo Ka Andhera (2011). After this Shireen does more than a few displays & serials corresponding to Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as Dr. Shireen, Gutur Gu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2013), Dhhai Kilo Prem(2017) as Rashmi and Ye Hai Mohabbatein (2013-2019) as Simran Bhalla.

Bio

Actual Title Shireen Mirza Occupation Actress Date of Start 2 August 1988 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Start Position Jaipur, Rajasthan Nationality Indian House The town Jaipur, Rajasthan Circle of relatives Mom : Nelofar Mirza

Father : Title No longer Identified



Brother : Shahbaz Mirza

Sister : No longer To be had

Fiance : Hasan Sartaj

Faith Islam Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified School Maharani School, Jaipur Tutorial Qualification Graduate (English & Dramatics)

Publish Graduate (MBA) Debut Tv : MTV Ladies Evening Out (2010)

Movie : Vartamaan (2014) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 9″ Ft Weight 65 Kg Determine Size 35-29-36 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dancing, Making a song, Touring

Non-public Existence

Shireen Mirza were given engaged to her longtime beau Hasan Sartaj on 14 February 2021. He’s running in Delhi and belongs to the IT business.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Engaged Boyfriends Hasan Sartaj Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Shireen Mirza

Shireen Mirza was once born and taken up in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

She performed her education from a personal faculty of Jaipur.

Her first look on Giant Display was once Vartamaan (2014) after that she does motion pictures like Primary Nahin Anna and Love Coaching. She additionally were given likelihood to paintings in a Hollywood movie No longer Nowadays as a lead destructive position, she gained nice reaction from target market and critics.

Shireen additionally host a TV display Apka Sapna Humara Apna.

She additionally labored in episodic display Savdhaan India.

She additionally participated in sports activities fact tv display Field Cricket League.

