Shireen Mirza (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shireen Mirza (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Shireen Mirza is an Indian actress. She gave the impression in more than a few Bollywood motion pictures and tv displays. She is in style for her display Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran Bhalla, sister of lead actor Raman Bhalla on Famous person Plus. Shireen has additionally labored in motion pictures like Primary Nahin Anna, Vartamaan and Love Coaching.
Biography
Shireen Mirza was once born on 2d August 1988 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her commencement in English & Dramatics was once performed from Maharani School of Jaipur & from similar faculty she finished her Grasp of Trade Management (MBA). She began her profession from showing in a fact display MTV Ladies Evening Out (2010) as a player. Later she made performing debut with TV serial Anhoniyo Ka Andhera (2011). After this Shireen does more than a few displays & serials corresponding to Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as Dr. Shireen, Gutur Gu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2013), Dhhai Kilo Prem(2017) as Rashmi and Ye Hai Mohabbatein (2013-2019) as Simran Bhalla.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Shireen Mirza
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Start
|2 August 1988
|Age (as in 2021)
|32 Years
|Start Position
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Nelofar Mirza
Father : Title No longer Identified
Brother : Shahbaz Mirza
Sister : No longer To be had
Fiance : Hasan Sartaj
|Faith
|Islam
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|No longer Identified
|School
|Maharani School, Jaipur
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate (English & Dramatics)
Publish Graduate (MBA)
|Debut
|Tv : MTV Ladies Evening Out (2010)
Movie : Vartamaan (2014)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 9″ Ft
|Weight
|65 Kg
|Determine Size
|35-29-36
|Eye Color
|Darkish Brown
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Spare time activities
|Dancing, Making a song, Touring
Non-public Existence
Shireen Mirza were given engaged to her longtime beau Hasan Sartaj on 14 February 2021. He’s running in Delhi and belongs to the IT business.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Engaged
|Boyfriends
|Hasan Sartaj
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Shireen Mirza
- Shireen Mirza was once born and taken up in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
- She performed her education from a personal faculty of Jaipur.
- Her first look on Giant Display was once Vartamaan (2014) after that she does motion pictures like Primary Nahin Anna and Love Coaching. She additionally were given likelihood to paintings in a Hollywood movie No longer Nowadays as a lead destructive position, she gained nice reaction from target market and critics.
- Shireen additionally host a TV display Apka Sapna Humara Apna.
- She additionally labored in episodic display Savdhaan India.
- She additionally participated in sports activities fact tv display Field Cricket League.
