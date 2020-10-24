Shirley Ballas on Strictly Come Dancing’s first COVID-secure series

It has been a blended yr for a lot of when it comes to productiveness – with some having discovered solace throughout lockdown by mendacity in entrance of the TV and ready it out idly, whereas others have taken up each passion underneath the solar to distract themselves from the darkish occasions we at the moment dwell in.

Shirley Ballas falls into the latter class; apart from gearing up for Strictly Come Dancing – which triumphantly launched its first-ever socially-distanced series on Saturday – she’s saved herself busy throughout lockdown by gardening, cooking, recording podcasts, resting up a damaged ankle and writing her very first autobiography.

“It was by no means one thing I meant to do, nor wished to do,” she tells RadioTimes.com over Zoom, just a few weeks earlier than the Strictly 2020 launch. “I’d been requested a number of occasions to put in writing a ebook, of which I declined at the start, after which I believed, ‘It will be very nice for my very own son to have a full feeling of my life’ so he can go onto his youngsters and naturally he is aware of quite a bit about my life, however there’s additionally quite a bit within the ebook that he didn’t know.”

The ebook – Behind the Sequins: My Life – explores Shirley’s early days as a dancing protegé, her marriages to ballroom stars Sammy Stopford and Corkey Ballas, her glowing profession as a Latin champion and naturally, her Strictly journey, which started again in 2017.

Shirley was educating dance courses in Los Angeles when she picked up a name from Strictly producer Louise Rainbow, uncertain of whether or not she’d be receiving excellent news or dangerous information. “She stated, ‘You bought the job’, and I fell to my knees. I used to be in shock as a result of, as I stated to my son [Mark Ballas] who’s been on Dancing With The Stars, there’s no manner they’ll give the job to a 57-year-old girl with out TV expertise and he stated, ‘Sure, however you’ve obtained he {qualifications}, do you have to get the chance I believe that you’d do job’.”

“When [Rainbow] stated I obtained the job, I simply thought, ‘Now, how are you going to use a platform to assist others?’ and to be on the largest present in TV was simply unimaginable, I can’t even clarify the sensation to you, it was unbelievable.”

Shirley was employed to switch long-time head decide Len Goodman, who was hanging up his scoring paddles after 12 years behind the judging panel – so the stress was on.

“I simply didn’t know the way I used to be going to be obtained after such a beautiful run of Len Goodman. Individuals don’t like change, they have a tendency to flock in direction of what it’s all the time been,” she says.

Whereas Shirley didn’t attain out to Goodman earlier than making her Strictly debut, she turned to her 34-year-old son Mark – an expert ballroom dancer who appeared on the US model of Dancing with the Stars from 2007 till 2017 – who informed her that she’d “by no means ever fill these sneakers” so she shouldn’t “ever strive”.

“He stated, ‘However, you can put your little slippers subsequent to them. Think about Len’s sneakers after which put these little slippers subsequent to Len’s and simply attempt to fill your personal slippers,’ in order that’s what I did,” she provides. “There’ll solely be one Len Goodman. His sense of humour, his ‘scorching sausages!’ or ‘give it some welly!’, you understand, that’s Len and also you couldn’t copy it so I may solely be the very best model of myself actually for the general public.”

Stepping out onto the Strictly stage for the first time in 2017 – the yr Holby Metropolis’s Joe McFadden and Katya Jones gained the competitors – was an “completely terrifying” expertise for Shirley, who was reminded of her ballroom competitors debut aged 18 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens together with her first husband Sammy Stopford.

“I keep in mind standing backstage, my knees had been knocking, my coronary heart was pounding and I had trickles of sweat operating down my backbone,” she says.

For Shirley, “the dancing”, “the speaking” and “the glamming up” weren’t an issue for her – it was opening herself as much as the British public and “letting [her] partitions down” that she discovered tough forward of her first prime time look.

“It was a tricky journey as a result of I needed to study TV, and I’ve obtained so many partitions up that I are inclined to hold everyone out so it was breaking down the partitions so individuals can see the actual particular person. That was a problem in itself. So all in all, it wasn’t only a stroll in, put your gown on and go. I needed to do loads of psychological preparation, understanding myself, may I share myself, may I share myself with the British public and that was what was more difficult.”

Now three years into the job, Shirley has settled firmly into her head decide seat, though she’s experiencing one other set of firsts with Strictly’s COVID-secure series, which launched final Saturday to a viewership of 8.6 million.

It hasn’t precisely been a Waltz within the park for Strictly this yr, with lockdown restrictions tightening as COVID instances rise – and as new, stricter guidelines are launched as we head into the latter months of 2020, is Shirley anxious that they might affect the series because it goes alongside?

“It has crossed my thoughts, it has crossed my thoughts, I’m not going to mislead you there,” she says. “However I’ve each confidence within the BBC and even simply the best way they work at sanitising and this and all of the issues they’ll put in place, I’m not anxious in any respect about going to work. I simply hope they don’t cancel.”

“I believe they couldn’t cancel, the British public look ahead to [Strictly] through the chilly and winter months and all of us wants a little bit of glitz and glamour, baubles, bangles and beads – we’d like that on our display screen on a Saturday night.”

With a restricted studio viewers, a smaller celeb line-up, pre-recorded skilled dances and separated judging podiums, Shirley asks viewers to method series 19 with a distinct mindset to earlier seasons.

“I believe it’s essential that the general public goes into this present not evaluating it to one thing we’ve had earlier than. So taking it as a very new entity as if Strictly is beginning for the very first time.”

She provides: “And I believe we are able to solely count on the very best from the BBC. They suppose exterior the field, they are going to be excited about how the general public understand it, they’ll be sticking to the rules and guidelines as a result of that’s what they do and reassuring us the entire security [of the show], and the security of the dancers.”

Whereas the shortage of a big studio viewers shall be a giant change, Shirley says she’s not anxious. Why? “As a result of we’ve obtained Motsi Mabuse, and she or he’s sufficient viewers for everyone,” she beams. “And she or he brings pleasure simply all on our personal, she’s like an enormous shiny mild, so i believe we can muster up some enthusiasm and make it thrilling.”

The presence of South African professional Mabuse, who joined Strictly in 2019, is a welcome one on the judging panel for Shirley this yr, particularly in mild of long-time decide Bruno Tonioli’s first absence in 16 years resulting from COVID-related journey restrictions.

“[Bruno] is probably the most spectacular human being you may ever come throughout, and every part that comes out of his mouth on my left is all the time honest, real and from place. I’m going to overlook his wafting arms – though with social distancing, he would have needed to have exceptionally lengthy arms.”

As for the way the judging dynamic will work with out Bruno this yr, Shirley says it “stays to be seen” however she’s not anxious about it.

“It will likely be good to have Bruno again at any time when he could make it and I do know he shall be sorely missed, however I do know that three judges will stomach as much as the bar and they’re going to give all of it they’ve obtained to maintain the keenness alive.”

The inception of social distancing and Bruno’s absence aren’t the one unprecedented facets of Strictly’s 2020. After 16 years, the present has lastly launched its first ever same-sex couple with boxing champion Nicola Adams and Russian professional Katya Jones.

BBC

“I’m excited in regards to the same-sex [pairing] very a lot, as a result of I had slightly lady companion till I used to be about 12, Shirley says. “We have now it in my very own business, males dancing collectively, ladies dancing collectively, and let’s face it, for hundreds of years and on stage, we’ve all the time had males group numbers, ladies teams numbers, you understand ballet dancers who dance collectively.

“It’s nothing new, it’s simply new for us on Strictly so I believe that individuals want to offer this an opportunity and simply respect motion to music and high quality of motion.”

As for the way forward for the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, Shirley desires a member of the Royal Household to enroll in the present. “I do know that Sophie, the Countess of Wessex – she’s an enormous fan and so is Camilla [the Duchess of Cornwall], I do know Camilla likes to have slightly totty across the flooring.”

“She likes to have slightly dance as a result of I’ve been to some issues and I’ve met her and I might like to suppose that someday, it might be attainable that any member of the Royal Household want to be a part of the present.”

Within the meantime, Shirley has just a few actions on her bucket record that she’s hoping to get round to in some unspecified time in the future, from scheduling a vacation with Mark for some high quality household time, to leaping out of an airplane for charity. “I’d love to do one thing that’s difficult like that, one thing that’s manner out of my consolation zone – watch this area!”

Shirley Ballas' Behind the Sequins: My Life is in the stores on Amazon.