Shirley Grant, Former Jonas Brothers Supervisor, Dies

Longtime expertise supervisor Shirley Grant, who developed stars together with the Jonas Brothers, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Allison Smith, died Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Dave McKeown, a expertise supervisor and former worker of her agency, Shirley Grant Administration, shared the information in a tribute. “I’m saddened to announce the passing of a golden girl within the leisure business, Shirley Grant,” McKeown wrote. “For over 42 years, Shirley Grant Gatsik was a devoted and good gentle for younger and rising artists getting began out in present enterprise. She was all the time forward of the curve, pushing for numerous alternatives for a broad spectrum of purchasers whom she represented even earlier than the business started to take action.”

Born in Jersey Metropolis, Grant spent her early profession as a private supervisor based mostly in Teaneck, N.J., whereas elevating two youngsters who had been part of present enterprise.

She launched her personal expertise administration agency, Shirley Grant Administration, in 1978, utilizing contacts she had from coordinating her youngsters’s showbiz gigs. Since then, the enterprise has nurtured abilities together with the Jonas Brothers, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Christina Ricci, Allison Smith and JD Roth, in addition to Broadway stars Alex Boniello and Michael Lee Brown.

“She cherished late night time telephone calls along with her purchasers’ mother and father or business associates she’s identified because the very starting of their very own careers,” McKeown continued in his tribute. “Shirley particularly cherished when she obtained to make these calls to her purchasers with a reserving.”

Grant is survived by her son Rob, daughter Jeri and grandchildren Dan and Elissa Kadison. Donations might be made to the Actors Fund.