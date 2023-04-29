Shirobako Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Shirobako is an anime series that showcases the love for anime in a very different way. Shirobako is also available in the manga version which was released in the same year as the anime version.

The first season of shirobako was great. It had been a great year for the makers and the writers because both the Anime and Manga versions were on top and they managed to achieve the goals they set for the series and the Manga.

‘Shirobako’ is almost like a tribute to everyone who has ever been involved in the creation of an anime.

It brings in a rather refreshing concept that revolves around the lives of passionate individuals who are chasing the dream of being known in the anime industry.

It is unlike any other show you might have ever seen. The way its entire story is written is very entertaining in its own unique way.

Apart from the drama and character relationships that the show focuses on, it all brings in all the technicalities that are involved in the process of creating an anime.

And unlike most other shows, it takes the risk of standing out completely by portraying an entirely original story that revolves around the lives of adults and not high school students.

If you expect a lot of playful content, then this one may not be for you. But if you’re looking for a story that portrays all the realistic struggles of adulthood, then you will certainly find ‘Shirobako’ very appealing.

Shirobako Season 2 Release Date

Shirobako season 1 was released on October 9, 2014, and ran until 26, 2015. Season 1 runs for 24 episodes.

So here is the update about Shirobako season 2 France well wondering if Shirobako season 2 will ever come or if it will be canceled so here at the answers the makers and the producers haven't made any announcement about the cancellation of the renewal of Shirobako season 2.

Shirobako Season 2 release date is concerning so let me tell you there is no available information about the Shirobako season 2 release date.

Shirobako Season 2 Cast

Aoi Miyamori Voiced by: Juri Kimura (Japanese); Alyssa Marek (English)

Ema Yasuhara Voiced by: Haruka Yoshimura (Japanese); Savanna Menzel (English)

Shizuka Sakaki Voiced by: Haruka Chisuga (Japanese); Rachael Messer (English)

Misa Tōdō Voiced by: Asami Takano (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)

Midori Imai Voiced by: Hitomi Ōwada (Japanese); Taylor Fono (English)

Shirobako Season 2 Plot

Five very close friends from the Kaminoyama High School named Ali Miyamori, Ema Yasuhara, Midori Imai, Shizuka Sakaki, and Misa Toudou get together to form an animation club to share their common passion and love for anime.

Together, all five of them make their first anime film and start showcasing it at the cultural festival. Being extremely passionate about what they do, they vow to make a career out of it and dream of creating their own entire show someday.

But as school comes to an end, they must all walk on different roads in the hope that their love for anime will make them cross each other’s paths again.

A few years later, Aoi and Ema are the only ones in the group who manage to land jobs at the Musashino Animation production company.

Meanwhile, others struggle to make their dreams a reality. Shizuka works really hard but is still not able to make a name for herself as a voice artist.

Misa pretty much hates her “secure” job of designing 3D models at a car company and Midori is still a university student who dreams every day of making it big as a story writer someday.

All four of them seem to be in different stages of life, but the lessons they learn on their way to success are eventually, more or less the same.

Michiko Yokote wrote and composed the songs for Shirobako Season 1.

It’s a story of five best friends who just love anime and they dream of doing something big and the world of Anime. They want to make their career in the animation industry.

Five of them were best friends from school. These five best friends were very famous in school as dear friends. Aoi Miyamori and her four best friends, Ema Yasuhara, Shizuka Sakaki, Misa Td, and Midori Imai, participated in a school competition in the animation club one day.

These five fellows participated in the competition out of their love for anime, and their love brought them the first prize. After this, they were determined to do something phenomenal in the animation industry.

In the school classroom, hand in hand with each other, these five fellows daydream of a successful position in the animation industry.

But at that time, they had no idea that the outside world and the professional world are way more complicated and complex than they seem to be.

They never think before dreaming, but after attaining adulthood, they slowly realise that the working industry and the dreams they have seen are not so easy to achieve.

Let’s see where these friends are after several years. After many years, according to this, they had the dream of working towards that dream, but it was never easy for them to get it.

Aoi is now working in an animation production company as a production assistant. In the same company, another fellow among those five friends, Ema Yasuhara, also works there as an animator.

They were both in quite an appreciable position in their lives and their jobs after so much hard work.

Both cases are different for the other three friends, Shizuka, Misa, and Midori, who are still struggling for a successful position and a proper job.

These three friends work as struggling voice artists in animation, 3D graph designers, and aspiring story writers.

Five of them together visualise a dream of their future, but only two of them get into a successful position, and the other three are still struggling with their dream of being successful artists in the animation industry.