Shishir Sharma (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shishir Sharma (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Shishir Sharma is an Indian actor. He has seemed in different motion pictures and tv collection. Sharma labored within the tv collection Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, that showcased at the Zee tv community. Shishir seemed within the cleaning soap Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, through which Sharma served as Jagmohan Prasad. He has contributed to a large number of quick movies and web-series.

Start & Circle of relatives

Shishir Sharma was once born on 10 January 1955 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His moms’ title is Sashi Sharma and, he has a sibling named Shilpi Sharma Rastogi. Sharma did his education at Rishi Valley Faculty, Chittoor District, Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, and graduated from the Nationwide Faculty of Dubey, Mumbai Narsee Monjee Institute of Control Research (NMIMS), Mumbai. He has achieved Bachelor of Trade (B.Com) and Grasp of Trade Management (MBA).

Bio

Actual Title Shishir Sharma Nickname Shishir Occupation Actor Date of Start 10 January 1955 Age (as in 2021) 66 Years Start Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Sashi Sharma



Father : No longer To be had

Sister : Shilpi Sharma Rastogi

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had

Daughter : Diya Sharma Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Shishir began his occupation as an actor and made an look in movies and TV collection, for which he won super reputation and appreciation from lovers and audience. He started his appearing occupation in 1995 as KD on DD Nationwide’s tv collection Swabhimaan. Sharma is basically recognized for performances within the collection, together with Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and others which are value sharing to observe.

Sharma has labored in 50 movies and has come to prominence. He starred in TVF’s Everlasting Roommates information superhighway collection. In parallel, a few of his maximum seen TV collection are The 2d Perfect Unique Marigold Lodge and The Bombay Boys are exceptional.

Shishir debuted with the movie Chakravyuh in 1996. He has earned reputation for his performances within the motion pictures Sarkar Raj, Jatantabhai Ki Luv historical past, and others are in proof. He seemed in Bollywood’s most famed movies, together with Fanna, Dangal, Talvar, and others.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 11″ Toes Weight 68 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Again & White (Elderly Hair) Spare time activities Studying Books, Travelling

Private Lifestyles

Shishir Sharma is married. The couple has one daughter named Diya Sharma.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Shishir Sharma was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He has acted in additional than 50 movies.

He gained a nomination from Zee Rishtey Award for Favorite Saas-Sasur.

In an interview, he mentioned that as an actor, he aspired to check out new duties, characters and, quite a lot of nuances of feelings.

He shared a recollection of the way the target audience reacted to his portrayal of adverse characters that some ladies in his development mentioned to his spouse that in the event that they noticed him in actual lifestyles, they could smack him.

You probably have extra information about Shishir Sharma. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable