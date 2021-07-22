Shiv Pandit Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Female friend, Spouse, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Shiv Pandit is an Indian film & television Actor and a T.V Host. He’s biggest recognized for his persona, Hanuman Prasad, inside the T.V sitcom ‘F.I.R.’ Incessantly, his experience and arduous paintings led him to the silver show. Permit us to find out some further crowd pleasing details about Shiv Pandit’s existence, his family, biography and other main points.

Biography/Wiki

Shiv Pandit used to be born on 21 June 1984 (age 35; as in 2019) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. He used to be skilled from Doon Public School, Dehradun and graduated from Hindu School, Delhi. Because of his father’s government task, Shiv spent maximum of his early life in other places like Nagpur, Dehradun, Karnataka, and Delhi. Since his school days, Shiv used to be taken with acting and actively participated in a large number of degree shows and also worked as a theatre artist.

Shiv used to be a part of a large number of ads like LG, Colgate, Airtel, Tide, Sprite and a variety of further. In 2008, he hosted the primary model of the current ‘Extraaa Innings T20‘ for Indian Premier League (IPL). Shiv generally is a state degree football player. He’s the co-owner of ‘Chandigarh Cubs‘ cricket workforce competing inside the Box Cricket League (BCL) in conjunction with actress Anita Hassanandani. Shiv has moreover hosted shows like Studio Disney and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 3). He’s in most cases praised for taking up tricky roles.

Physically Glance

Height: 6’

Weight: 80 kg

Body Measurements: 42′ Chest, 32′ Waist, 14′ Biceps

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Partner & Caste

Shiv is born proper right into a Hindu Family. His father used to be a government employee. He has a brother, Arjun Pandit (Sports activities actions Anchor on STAR Sports activities actions) and a sister, Gayatri Pandit (Assistant Director).

Shiv married his longtime female friend, Ameira Punvani, gown fashion designer and stylist, on 9 Would possibly 2018 in Mumbai.

Career

Throughout the year 2004, Shiv made his debut inside the film business with an English movie, Let’s Have the benefit of. Later he seemed in a Hindi movie, Aagey Se Right kind in 2009. However, he gained his huge wreck with the 2011 movie ‘Shaitan‘ (an Indian Crime Mystery). He used to be nominated for the Filmfare Award, Huge Megastar More youthful Entertainer Debut of the three hundred and sixty five days, and Computer screen Award for his movie Shaitan.

In 2011, Shiv stood 3rd inside the Cases of India’s ‘Maximum Promising Newcomer.’ In 2012, Shiv used to be equipped a lead actor inside the Tamil movie ‘Leelai.’ Since then there used to be no attempting once more for him. He seemed in a supporting place inside the movie “Boss” during which Akshay Kumar carried out the lead. He used to be moreover noticed inside the motion pictures like “Desi Boyz,” “Roy,” and Shivaay for which his sister Gayatri Pandit used to be the assistant director. Shiv used to be the lead actor inside the 2016 Bollywood Mystery, 7 Hours To Move, moreover starring Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola.



In 2015, Shiv starred in a lead place of a gay persona opposite Dhruv Ganesh inside the Netflix movie, Loev, directed via Sudhanshu Saria. The film gained AT&T Audience Award in Frameline Film Pageant and Largest Serve as Audience Award in Tel Aviv Film Pageant inside the year 2016. Shiv moreover seemed inside the Internet Series, Untag and Selection day.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Rajma Chawal

Actors: Akshay Kumar

Actresses: Kajol, Sudha Rani, and Julia Roberts

Movie: Reasonably Girl

Books: The Godfather via Mario Puz and The Foundation via Isaac Asimov

Holiday spot: Croatia

Producers: Bershka

Apparatus: Armani glasses

Web Worth

Shiv’s web value is spherical ₹1.3 Crore.

Knowledge

Previous than his debut at the silver show, Shiv did theatre for 4 years in Delhi with Vivek Mansukhani.

He used to be a Radio Jockey in Mumbai for spherical 2 years.

Shiv moreover featured in brief films like The Non-public Life of Albert Pinto, The Other Girl, Jai Mata Di, Paagal, Koi Hai, and Bulbul.

His leisure pursuits include Learning Books and Playing Cricket.