Shiv Sainiks broke the signboard written ‘Adani Airport’, stated – renaming Mumbai airport is an insult to Maharashtra

Mumbai: A gaggle of Shiv Sainiks vandalized a brand new hoarding publish through Adani Airport Keeping Restricted (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Global Airport) out of doors the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Global Airport. Shiv Sena staff allege that previous this airport used to be referred to as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Global Airport, however now it's being renamed as Adani Airport. Hoarding banners were publish with the similar identify. The warriors, led through Sanjay Kadam and others, had been protesting in opposition to the abrupt alternate within the identify of CSMIA and alleging a unilateral transfer to exchange it with the logo identify of the Adani Staff.

A Shiv Sainik stated that AAHL (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Global Airport) has been allowed to control Mumbai airport simplest they usually can't make any alternate in identify and so on. That is an insult to the folks of Maharashtra. We will be able to now not tolerate this.

Elevating slogans of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai Ho, infantrymen climbed the landscaped lawn, raised saffron flags, and overthrew the AAHL hoardings in English and Marathi prior to leaving. An AAHL spokesperson stated the corporate has simplest changed the former branding with the Adani Airports branding after it bought the enduring airport remaining month.

There was no alternate within the branding of CSMIA or the placement on the airport terminal, the spokesperson stated. The branding in CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and pointers of Airports Authority of India Restricted.