Shiv Sena accuses BJP of Kangana Ranaut, so all this is going on in Bihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna has targeted the BJP over the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and said that in view of the assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP is using Kangana Ranaut to get the Rajput vote. Apart from this, it was said in the encounter that Kangana Ranaut has a new opium addiction. His office is illegal so BMC has broken it. Shiv Sena has nothing to do with office.

Explain that the Bollywood actress is not taking the name of stopping the dispute between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena, BMC and Maharashtra government. BMC breaks illegal construction in Kangana's office. Kangana protested against this and said that there was no illegal construction in her office. Kangana's lawyer said in the hearing on Thursday that BMC had done a loss of Rs 2 crore to Kangana.

Earlier, during the hearing on Thursday in the BMC and Kangana case, the Bombay High Court questioned the action of the BMC. The High Court had asked why the officials of the civic body went inside the property when its owner was not present there. Today BMC filed the answer to many such questions. The BMC, in its affidavit, described the action as correct and said that illegal construction was dropped. Action was taken under the rules. The court should not interfere in illegal construction.

Amid the uproar over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, politics is taking place on Kangana Ranaut’s comments. Along with this, there is a fierce debate on Kangana Ranaut case on social media. This will also have an impact on the Bihar elections.