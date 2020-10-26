Shiv Sena attacks BJP, asked why Savarkar has not received Bharat Ratna so far

A day after the BJP targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for silence on the criticism of VD Savarkar by the Congress, the Shiv Sena retaliated on Monday and asked why the BJP had not given the Bharat Ratna to the former Hindutva thinker so far. The Congress is an ally of the Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. The Nationalist Congress Party is the third ally in this coalition. Also Read – Kamal Nath’s big charge, ‘BJP knows the election result, so it is already …’

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters that the country's highest civilian honor should be given to Bharat Ratna 'the great and Hindutva leader' Savarkar. On Sunday, during the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally, party president Uddhav Thackeray gave his address at Savarkar Hall in Dadar area here instead of the huge Shivaji Park due to the situation of Kovid-19.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay later accused the ruling party of compromising with Hindutva for power. Upadhyay said, "Uddhav Thackeray did not say a word on the criticism of Savarkar by the Congress and now he had to address the Dussehra rally from Savarkar auditorium."

Reacting to his remarks, Raut said on Monday that the Shiv Sena “has never been silent on issues related to Savarkar and will never do so.” Without naming the BJP, Raut said that the party should probe history regarding the Sena’s stand on Savarkar.

The Rajya Sabha member said, “Veer Savarkar has always been an inspiration to Shiv Sena and Hindutva. Those who are questioning us… Why don’t they give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar? ” Raut wanted to know, “You have given this award to many people in governance for the last six years. What was your problem in awarding Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar? “

After the assembly elections in Maharashtra, last year, Shiv Sena left the BJP, its long-time ally in the state. The Shiv Sena took this step after it did not have an opinion on the issue of sharing power and alternately assuming the chief minister’s post.

