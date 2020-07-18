Shiv Sena engaged in praise of Devendra Fadnavis, said- He is still energetic and doing good work.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday praised BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that he is doing well to play the role of Leader of Opposition. The ruling party also said that Fadnavis also expressed satisfaction with the public health service to counter Kovid-19 in the state, which has encouraged the government and Kovid-19 patients. Also Read – Young man raped woman on the pretext of massage at the Quarantine Center in Panvel near Mumbai

The Shiv Sena said in an editorial published in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', "Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is as young and energetic as he was when he was Chief Minister. His recent statement has come to light in which he told a party colleague that if corona virus is confirmed in his investigation, he should be admitted to a government hospital."

The editorial said, "Although Fadnavis should be praised for this statement, he is being mocked which is not right." We have always been saying that those leaders are discharging their role as the opposition well."

Shiv Sena said that Fadnavis is visiting the state to take stock of Kovid-19 relief work and he has expressed satisfaction on the work being done by the state government.

The Shiv Sena said, “His statement that he should be admitted to a government hospital cannot be called a stunt. He has expressed confidence in the government’s health system that if anything happens to him, this system will keep him safe. ” The party said, “This belief is encouraging the state government and Kovid-19 patients and they (Fadnavis) should be praised for this.”