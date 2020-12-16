Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said – If PM Modi intervenes, farmers’ issues will be resolved in five minutes

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself intervenes, the issues of agitating farmers can be resolved in five minutes. Raut said that the BJP-led NDA government should talk with the farmers who have been protesting for the last 21 days demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws of the central government on the borders of Delhi. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna: There may be a delay in getting the third installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi;

He said on the phone from New Delhi, "If the government wants, it can resolve the issue by sitting with the (agitating) farmers in 30 minutes, … I think if the Prime Minister intervenes himself then the issue is five minutes I will solve it.

The Shiv Sena leader said that the protesters are farmers of India and the government should negotiate with them. Talking to a Marathi news channel, Raut said that the government has drawn the issue.

Raut slammed the Center for the decision not to call the winter session of Parliament due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Rajya Sabha member said, “We have to see why they are not holding the session… because the session should be held because there is democracy here.”

Without naming the BJP, Raut said that he had protested against the demand for reopening of temples in Maharashtra, but now the temple of democracy (Parliament) has been kept closed. He asked, “How will it go?” In response to a question, he expressed confidence that the Shiv Sena will retain control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the municipal elections in 2022.