Shiv Sena may enter Bihar elections, said- DGP Gupteshwar Pandey tried to create a rift between Mumbai-Bihar

Mumbai: The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will soon decide to contest assembly elections in Bihar. Shiv Sena Party MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said this on Tuesday. Raut told reporters, "There are a lot of demands of our people there. We will discuss this with the party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and decide whether to contest the Bihar Assembly elections or not. "

On former Bihar Police top DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's decision to enter politics, the Shiv Sena leader said that he is free to do whatever he wants to do with his personal choice. Raut said, "Our objection was that he tried to tarnish the image of Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput case." When he was the DGP, he tried to create a rift between the police and people of both states for his benefit.

Asked whether the Sushant case was a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the state Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Raut accepted it, but refused to discuss it. However, he said that the Shiv Sena is dissatisfied with the whole episode, but those who tried to throw mud on the party shouting on TV channels will get the fruits of their karma. Raut said, "They were criticizing the Mumbai Police investigation in Sushant case. Now, the investigation has been with the CBI for more than a month. People want to know what the result is. If he (Shiv Sena's critics) dares, he should now ask the CBI questions like he had earlier sought answers from the Mumbai Police. "

Referring to the furore over his meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, Raut put all the speculations to a halt and claimed that it was a ‘purely scheduled interview between Shiv Sena and Fadnavis’. He reiterated that the Mahaghadi government of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Grand Alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, will complete their five-year term.