Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi quits as Parliament TV anchor after suspension from Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Priyanka Chaturvedi) Parliament TV (Sansad TV) has determined to not anchor this system ‘Meri Kahani’. Chaturvedi is without doubt one of the 12 participants of the Rajya Sabha who had been suspended lately for deficient habits within the Space. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu dated December 5, Chaturvedi mentioned, “After my arbitrary suspension, which has utterly tarnished the established parliamentary norms and regulations, an try used to be made to stifle my voice and that of my celebration.” . When I’m being denied the main oath of the Charter, in any such state of affairs, I’m reluctant to satisfy the accountability of Parliament TV.Additionally Learn – Shiv Sena got here in ‘make stronger’ of Congress, centered TMC leader Mamta Banerjee

Considerably, 12 opposition MPs had been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for all the wintry weather consultation of Parliament on Monday because of their deficient habits all through the closing consultation in August. Those come with six participants from Congress, two each and every from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each and every from CPI and CPI(M). Additionally Learn – Omicron Replace: The brand new variant ‘Omicron’ of Corona will probably be mentioned within the Lok Sabha the next day below Rule 193

Allow us to tell that once the allegations of pushing and shoving and allegedly violating the decorum of the Space on August 11 all through the monsoon consultation of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu referred to as for an inquiry into the topic. A committee used to be constituted. According to the suggestions of the committee, motion used to be taken towards those MPs on the first actual day of the wintry weather consultation. The wintry weather consultation of Parliament, which started on August 29, is proposed until December 23. Additionally Learn – Parliament Wintry weather Consultation: Opposition leaders meet, MPs should make an apology bluntly to Venkaiah Naidu

