Shiv Sena questions UP’s CM Yogi in Mumbai regarding plans for Bollywood and Film City

December 2, 2020
Not easy to shift Mumbai’s film city to another place. Will Yogi Ji also visit south India WB & Punjab`s film cities or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in Mumbai today, when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has questioned him about Film City. Also Read – JP Nadda Birthday: From student leader of ABVP to national president of BJP, JP Nadda has touched such heights

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, shifting Mumbai’s Film City is not easy. There is also a big film industry in South India. There are also film cities in West Bengal and Punjab. Will Yogi ji go to these places and talk to the directors / artists or is he going to do the same in Mumbai? Also Read – Former minister of BJP government went to farm house kidnapped, eight miscreants also taken driver, then …

At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, Maharashtra BJP leaders are doing politics about ‘Azaan’. Even PM has said that there should not be congestion at religious places during Kovid. Those who talk about Shiv Sena leaving Hindutva should stop this ‘tamasha’. They should talk about unemployment, GDP etc.

Let me tell you that CM Yogi is in great preparation for the establishment of Film City in UP. He is scheduled to meet several film personalities on Wednesday in Mumbai. Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers on Wednesday to discuss the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation invited for the meeting included Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Mishra, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Umesh Shukla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada of Penn Studio and producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor among others. Filmmakers are involved.

A day ago in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Actor Akshay Kumar met UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Trident Hotel and discussed his upcoming film Ram Setu. Akshay met the Chief Minister of the city. The story of this film directed by Abhishek Sharma is based on the Ram Setu bridge.

