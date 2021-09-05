Shiv Sena requested BJP- ‘Why is there such a lot hatred for Nehru, he has erased his contribution within the freedom motion’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has introduced a scathing assault at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Birthday party on the Centre. The Shiv Sena stated the “long-term imaginative and prescient” of past due High Minister Jawaharlal Nehru stored the rustic from the present financial calamity. Now the prevailing govt is playing the sale of the nationwide wealth created by means of them. Shiv Sena MP and leader spokesperson Sanjay Raut stated, “The BJP govt can have variations with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul or Priyanka, however why there may be this hatred for Nehru? Establishments created by means of Nehru are being offered by means of the prevailing govt within the identify of giving impetus to the economic system.”Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election Effects: Congress gained 99, BJP gained 90 seats, those are the result of Panchayat Samiti elections

His remarks got here amid the removing of images of India's first High Minister Nehru and the rustic's first schooling minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad from a exposure issued by means of the Indian Council of Historic Analysis (ICHR) of the Union Ministry of Schooling at the seventy fifth yr celebrations of India's independence. Is. Emphasizing on Nehru's nation-building legacy, Raut stated, "The federal government is now playing promoting the nationwide wealth created by means of him."

Raut stated, "You will have to be endlessly indebted to Nehru, however as a substitute you could have erased his function within the freedom motion. Why is there such a lot animosity in opposition to Nehru? You will have to resolution to the rustic."

Criticizing the central govt for this act in his weekly column within the celebration newspaper Saamana Workforce, Raut stated that with out the contributions of Nehru and Azad, the historical past of the Indian independence motion would by no means be whole.

He stated, “Most effective the ones individuals who can not make historical past imagine it a bravery to erase the historical past of others. Those that stayed clear of the liberty battle and not participated are actually looking to stay out some of the heroes of the liberty motion. This isn’t proper.”