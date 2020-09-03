Shiv Sena supports center on question hour issue, Sanjay Raut said – need to understand

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday supported the Centre’s move not to hold the Question Hour in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament and said that this decision has been taken due to the emergency situation in the Corona epidemic, which needs to be understood by all. Also Read – BJP MLA supports Kangana, says – Police is protecting drug mafia

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters that other forums are always available to question the government.

According to the notification of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat, neither the question hour nor the non-government bills will be brought in the monsoon session. Zero time has also been limited due to Corona virus.

Raut said, “Even though there will not be a Question Hour in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, it is important to understand why this is so.” He said, “This is an emergency. We need to understand, not criticize. ” He said that the state assembly session in Maharashtra would be called for only two days.

Many opposition parties have condemned the question hour not being held during the monsoon session and some leaders have also accused the Modi government of attempting to assassinate democracy in the name of Kovid-19 epidemic.

In response to a question, Raut said that Army Chief MM Narwane has gone to Ladakh, which shows that the China-India deadlock is serious. He said, “Even Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had tweeted that the situation is worse than 1962”. The army chief has started his two-day tour of Ladakh on Thursday.