Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats in Bihar, Uddhav Thackeray will address election rallies

Bihar Elections 2020 News: Mumbai: Maharashtra government can contest 50 seats in Bihar. According to sources, Shiv Sena will contest elections in about 50 seats. Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will campaign in favor of the party's candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. However, the party spokesperson Sanjay Raut has made it clear that the party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and minister in the state government, Aditya Thackeray will address the virtual rallies.

Shiv Sena can contest in around 50 seats in the upcoming # BiharElections2020. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray will address virtual rallies: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/o3u7WajPhB
– ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

The Shiv Sena on Thursday released a list of 22 star campaigners, who will campaign in Bihar. Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, his son and state environment minister Aditya Thackeray’s name is also included in the list of campaigners.

Other Shiv Sena leaders campaigning in Bihar include Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rahul Shewale and Kripal Tumane.

Let us know that elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are to be held in three phases – 28 October, 3 November and 7 November.