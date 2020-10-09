Entertainment

Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats in Bihar, Uddhav Thackeray will address election rallies

October 9, 2020
2 Min Read

Bihar Elections 2020 News: Mumbai: Maharashtra government can contest 50 seats in Bihar. According to sources, Shiv Sena will contest elections in about 50 seats. Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will campaign in favor of the party’s candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. However, the party spokesperson Sanjay Raut has made it clear that the party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and minister in the state government, Aditya Thackeray will address the virtual rallies. Also Read – Targeting Kangana, Shiv Sena asked- Why is anyone not interested in knowing the reason of ‘suicide’ of former CBI chief?

The Shiv Sena on Thursday released a list of 22 star campaigners, who will campaign in Bihar. Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, his son and state environment minister Aditya Thackeray’s name is also included in the list of campaigners.

Other Shiv Sena leaders campaigning in Bihar include Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rahul Shewale and Kripal Tumane.

Let us know that elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are to be held in three phases – 28 October, 3 November and 7 November.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.