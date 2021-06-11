Shiv Sena took a jibe on Jitin Prasada becoming a member of BJP, gave this recommendation to Congress too…

Giving a large blow to Congress forward of subsequent 12 months’s meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, former Union Minister Jitin Prasada (Jitin Prasada) Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) Joined. The response of many leaders has come after Jitin Prasada joins BJP. Now Shiv Sena on Friday termed as “ridiculous” the party through BJP after inducting Jitin Prasada into the celebration, however on the similar time stated that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) He has to make a powerful crew for his celebration. Additionally Learn – Mukul Roy’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’ – Left BJP and joined Trinamool Congress as soon as once more

Shiv Sena wrote in an article printed in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' that formative years chief Prasad used to be of little need to the Congress and will be the similar for the BJP. Shiv Sena stated, 'Jitin Prasad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot are younger leaders and there are top expectancies from them. There may be already a vacuum within the Congress after the death of Ahmed Patel and Rajiv Satav. It isn't just right that younger chief BJP (BJP) Heading in opposition to.'

Saamana wrote, 'Uttar Pradesh meeting elections (UP Meeting Polls) Prasad, who had confronted defeat in 2014, sooner or later joined the BJP. Prasad's members of the family had been unswerving to the Congress. He used to be a minister within the cupboard of former Top Minister Manamohan Singh. Then again, he saved dropping within the meeting and Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders at the moment are celebrating Prasad becoming a member of their celebration. The caste politics of Uttar Pradesh is at the back of this. It may be stated that the attention on Brahmin votes in Uttar Pradesh is the cause of Prasad becoming a member of BJP.

“If Prasad had a grasp on Brahmin votes, why had been the ones votes no longer transferred to the Congress?” the Shiv Sena wondered. The celebration stated that the normal electorate of the BJP belong to the higher castes who’re shifting clear of the celebration. Shiv Sena stated, ‘Until now BJP didn’t want any equation or face in Uttar Pradesh. Narendra Modi used to be the whole lot. There have been problems with profitable Ram temple or Hindutva votes however now the location has develop into so dangerous that they want Prasad’s beef up. The Uddhav Thackeray-led celebration stated that the vital factor is why Congress leaders are leaving the celebration.

Regarding Jyotiraditya Scindia becoming a member of BJP and Sachin Pilot’s rebellious stand, Shiv Sena stated that there are rebels inside Congress in Punjab too. ‘Saamana’ stated that the insurrection and factionalism don’t seem to be restricted to the Congress. Shiv Sena stated, “Regardless of being in a profitable place in Kerala and Assam, the Congress may no longer achieve this. It additionally misplaced Puducherry however there’s no dialogue about what the Congress will have to do subsequent and find out how to rebuild itself. Except for in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, the Congress is preventing for its lifestyles. This political imbalance is destructive to democracy.

Saamana wrote that Congress did a large number of paintings earlier than independence or even after that. Congress contributed to country development. Even lately the id of the rustic of ‘Nehru-Gandhi’ can’t be destroyed… Congress has a powerful grasp at the floor. Shiv Sena stated, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has carried out her accountability within the celebration in a reliable approach, now Rahul Gandhi has to make a powerful crew which would be the solution to the demanding situations earlier than the celebration.”

