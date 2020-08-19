Entertainment

Shiv Sena’s reaction on Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Sanjay Raut said …

August 19, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: CBI will investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Supreme Court has ordered the Mumbai Police to provide all the documents related to the investigation to the Central Investigation Agency i.e. CBI. At the same time, he should also cooperate with the CBI in the investigation. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also reacted to the decision of the Supreme Court. Sanjay Raut said, ‘The Supreme Court has given its verdict. It is not right to make political comments on this. Maharashtra is one such state where law is at the top. Nobody is above the law here. Truth and justice always prevail here. ‘ Also Read – SSR Death Case: Bihar’s political party – CBI will investigate in a tone, now save the culprits

He said, those in the government who know the law, Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it.

Earlier, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told news agency ANI, ‘Once we get the copy of the order, we will investigate it and decide further action. We have asked our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us a copy of the order.

On the other hand, after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI investigation, the statement of Bihar Police has also come. Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that I am very happy. The Supreme Court order has strengthened the trust of the people of the court. The Supreme Court has assured the country that justice will be found in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Whatever will be true in the case will now be revealed. He said that this is a victory of justice and it is a victory of 130 crore Indians.

