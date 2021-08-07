Shiva Shivaa Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Actor Jai stars in the newest motion drama Shiva Shivaa from the course of Susiendhiran. It additionally options Aakanksha Shing, Meenakshi Govindarajan in vital roles. S. Aishwarya produces the movie below the banner Lendi Studios. Jai himself composes the song and background rankings for all the film. R.Velraj handles the digicam. Sa Re Ga Ma bagged the audio and song rights for the movie.

Shiva Shivaa Film Complete Main points

Director Susiendhiran Manufacturer S. Aishwarya Style Motion Drama Solid Jai, Aakanksha Shing, Meenakshi Govindarajan Cinematographer R.Velraj Editor Kasivishwanathan Track Jai Manufacturing Corporate Lendi Studios Unencumber date 2021 Language Tamil

Shiva Shivaa Film Solid

Right here’s your complete solid checklist of the newest Tamil film Shiva Shivaa,

Jai

Aakanksha Shing

Meenakshi Govindarajan

Shiva Shivaa Trailer

Watch the approaching film trailer Shiva Shivaa right here,

Shiva Shivaa Movement Poster

Right here’s the action-packed movement poster from Shiva Shivaa film, that includes Jai.

Shiva Shivaa Songs

The songs for Shiva Shivaa film shall be launched quickly.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar