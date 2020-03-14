Shivam Dube Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Caste, Family, Affairs, Biography, Images & More

Shivam Dube is a world cricketer and performs for the Indian staff in worldwide matches. He was born on 26th June 1993, He was born in Mumbai, Maharastra. He’s taking part in as an all-rounder in staff India. He began his cricket profession on the age of 6 or 7. Shivam made his worldwide cricket profession debut on third Nov 2019 in opposition to the Bangladesh staff. He performs for the Royal challengers Banglore staff in IPL. Learn extra to learn about Shivam Dube Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Caste, Household, Affairs, Biography, Images & More.
Shivam Dube Wiki/Biography
Full Identify: Shivam Dube
Born Date: 26 June 1993
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Batting Model: Left-handed batsman
Bowling Model: Proper-arm medium-fast Bowler
Function in Group: All-Rounder
Shivam Dube Worldwide Cricket Profession, Debut
Check debut: N/A
ODI debut: N/A
T20I debut: three November 2019 v Bangladesh
Home Cricket Debut: 2016
Home Group: Mumbai
Ipl Debut: 2019
IPL Group: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Shivam Dube Top, Weight, Age
Age: 26 Years As Of 2019
Top: 180 Cm or 5 ft 11 inches(Approx)
Weight: 68 Kg (Approx)
Eye Coloration: Darkish Brown
Hair Coloration: Black
Shivam Dube Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Most cancers
Nick Identify: Shivam
College: Hansraj Morarji Public College, Mumbai
Faculty: Rizvi Faculty, Mumbai
Schooling: Graduate
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Web Value: Not Recognized
Jersey Quantity: Not Recognized
Nature On Area: Calm
Favourite Shot: Not Recognized
Controversies: Not Recognized
Shivam Dube Household & Caste
Father: Father Identify Not Recognized
Mom: Mom Identify Not Recognized
Brother: Not Recognized
Sister: He has one sister and her identify is Puja Dube.
Faith: Hindu
Shivam Dube Hobbies
- Touring
- Itemizing to music
Shivam Dube Favourite Issues
Favourite Cricketer: Virat Kohli
Shivam Dube Girlfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marital Standing: Single
Married Date: N/A
Spouse: N/A
Youngster: N/A
Unknown Reality about Shivam Dube
- Does Shivam Smoke? – No
- Does Shivam Drink Alcohol? – Not Recognized
