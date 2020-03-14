Shivam Dube Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Caste, Family, Affairs, Biography, Images & More

Shivam Dube is a world cricketer and performs for the Indian staff in worldwide matches. He was born on 26th June 1993, He was born in Mumbai, Maharastra. He’s taking part in as an all-rounder in staff India. He began his cricket profession on the age of 6 or 7. Shivam made his worldwide cricket profession debut on third Nov 2019 in opposition to the Bangladesh staff. He performs for the Royal challengers Banglore staff in IPL. Learn extra to learn about Shivam Dube Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Caste, Household, Affairs, Biography, Images & More.

Learn Additionally: Mahmudullah Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Data, Household

Shivam Dube Wiki/Biography

Full Identify: Shivam Dube

Born Date: 26 June 1993

Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Batting Model: Left-handed batsman

Bowling Model: Proper-arm medium-fast Bowler

Function in Group: All-Rounder

Shivam Dube Worldwide Cricket Profession, Debut

Check debut: N/A

ODI debut: N/A

T20I debut: three November 2019 v Bangladesh

Home Cricket Debut: 2016

Home Group: Mumbai

Ipl Debut: 2019

IPL Group: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shivam Dube Top, Weight, Age

Age: 26 Years As Of 2019

Top: 180 Cm or 5 ft 11 inches(Approx)

Weight: 68 Kg (Approx)

Eye Coloration: Darkish Brown

Hair Coloration: Black

Shivam Dube Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Most cancers

Nick Identify: Shivam

College: Hansraj Morarji Public College, Mumbai

Faculty: Rizvi Faculty, Mumbai

Schooling: Graduate

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Web Value: Not Recognized

Jersey Quantity: Not Recognized

Nature On Area: Calm

Favourite Shot: Not Recognized

Controversies: Not Recognized

Shivam Dube Household & Caste

Father: Father Identify Not Recognized

Mom: Mom Identify Not Recognized

Brother: Not Recognized

Sister: He has one sister and her identify is Puja Dube.

Faith: Hindu

Shivam Dube Hobbies

Touring

Itemizing to music

Shivam Dube Favourite Issues

Favourite Cricketer: Virat Kohli

Shivam Dube Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized

Marital Standing: Single

Married Date: N/A

Spouse: N/A

Youngster: N/A

Unknown Reality about Shivam Dube