Shivraj and Yogi come out in support of organizing NEET-JEE examinations

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday clarified that the state government supports the conduct of these examinations amidst opposition political parties’ demand to postpone the conduct of JEE and NEET examinations. “The state government supports the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations,” Yogi said at a high-level meeting held at Lok Bhavan here. Also Read – Industrial park to be built in PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and Yogi’s stronghold, know where places will be developed

He said, “The B.Ed entrance examination was completed in the state on August 9, 2020, in which there were about five lakh candidates. There was no news of infection (corona virus) from anywhere in this examination. ”The Chief Minister said that similarly the examination of Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh has also been conducted. Also Read – Ban on religious, political and public ceremonies till 30 September in UP, know the reason

Apart from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Adityanath Shivraj Singh Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh has also supported the conduct of NEET-JEE examinations. Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that NEET and JEE examination should be done on time so that the year of the children is not wasted. Also read – Mamta Banerjee’s appeal to central government regarding NEET JEE Mains Exam 2020, cancel examinations

(input language)