Shivraj Chauhan asked- Is Congress of Rahul Gandhi different and Congress of Kamal Nath different?

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that if Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is not an industrialist, then from where did the wealth of Arabs come to him. Rahul Lodhi, Congress MLA from Damoh, has taken membership of BJP. While giving membership to Lodhi, Chief Minister Chauhan attacked Kamal Nath fiercely. He said, “Kamal Nath needs to introspect as to why this misery of Congress is happening?” Abusing me will not do. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi’s attack on the center, said – no place of pride and promise in the life of the ruler

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that Congress people are giving me so many adjectives, but I do not mind. Some say that this truck is filled with coconuts, some say it is hungry and naked, but I called Kamal Nath an industrialist, then I feel bad. Saying that I am not an industrialist. A question has come to my mind from his point that if Kamal Nath is not an industrialist, then where did the wealth of the Arabs come from, which he has announced? If there is any way of earning without industry, then it should also be told to the people of the state. ” Also Read – MP by-election: 18 percent candidates are facing criminal cases, SP-BJP ahead in giving ticket to tainted

Shivraj said that the Congress party has become directionless and motionless. Kamal Nath commented on Minister Imarti Devi. Rahul Gandhi considered it unfortunate, apologized, but Kamal Nath refused to apologize. In which direction is the Congress party going? It seems like Rahul Gandhi’s Congress is different and Kamal Nath’s Congress is different. All things are concentrated in one person’s hands. Became the first state president. When it came to the Chief Minister, he became the Chief Minister, when it came to the Leader of the Opposition, then the Leader became the Opposition. There was also talk of Nakul Nath becoming the leader of the youth in the middle. Everything is Kamal Nath, the rest of the Congress is an orphan. The Congress seems to be disintegrating. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s reaction on RSS chief’s statement about China, said- ‘Bhagwat knows the truth but …’

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Congress stalled development while in government. No promise and promise kept. Stopped all public interest schemes. All these things are causing disenchantment to the Congress, hope is being broken, in which there is a desire for development, who want the development of their region and state. Such people are leaving the Congress.