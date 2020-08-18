Entertainment

Shivraj government’s big decision – only local residents will get government job in MP

August 18, 2020
MP Govt Jobs News: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has taken a big decision in the direction of jobs in the state. Government jobs in the state will now be available only to local residents. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan gave the information after tweeting after the meeting. Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued a video message saying, “My dear people, keeping in mind the interest of our nephews, we have decided that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will now be given only to the children of Madhya Pradesh. Necessary legal provision is being made for this. The children of the state have the right over the resources of the state! Also Read – Major accident averted in Ujjain, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia narrowly escapes – know the whole matter

The Chief Minister said that in the coming days, legal changes will be made in relation to the allocation of jobs. The Chief Minister said, ‘The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today. Government jobs in MP will be given only to the youth of the state. Chauhan said that we are making necessary legal provisions for this.

He wrote in another tweet, ‘The future of the youth of Madhya Pradesh should be based on the crutches of’ unemployment allowance ‘, it was never our goal and neither is it. The one who is a native of this place, it is my dream to prepare for the future of the state by coming in government jobs. My children, study a lot and then join the government and build the future of the state.

The Chief Minister promised that local youth will be given priority for government jobs in the state. In his Independence Day speech on August 15, the CM of MP had said that the BJP government in the state would make such a system that would ensure employment to the local residents based on their 10th and 12th tables.

