Shivraj said on Corona – Not yet gone to Corona, follow rules, changes made in shop timings

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken important decisions in the direction of preventing the spread of corona infection in the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Here markets will open till eight o’clock at night and the attendance of employees in private offices will be 50 percent. It has been officially told that through video conferencing, Chief Minister Chauhan reviewed the situation in Corona on Saturday. He said, “Haven’t gone to Corona yet, don’t be relaxed. Be completely careful and alert. Do not rush anywhere. Do not get out of homes unnecessarily. Essentially apply mask, follow physical distancing and take all other precautions. Even a little carelessness can be dangerous. ” Also Read – Coronavirus outbreak: Corona infection may reach this city at its highest level, preparations start for 10 thousand beds

The Chief Minister said that the positivity rate of Corona in Bhopal has come down to about 10 percent, so special caution is needed here. He instructed that private offices in Bhopal should be operated at 50 percent capacity from Monday and the closing time of shops should be done at 8 pm instead of 10 pm. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath praised Parivana Nigam, said – You proved yourself in the disaster

Explain that the lockdown is being imposed by the local administrations and state governments in view of Corona virus cases across the country. In this regard, special attention is being given to some cities where corona infection is spreading rapidly. Please tell that in this episode, Shivraj Singh Chauhan has made a change in the opening time of shops in Bhopal. Also Read – WHO warns, situation is worsening in the world due to Korana, something will happen in future