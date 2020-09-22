Shivraj Singh Chauhan government accepted – Yes, Congress government had forgiven 27 lakh farmers’ debt

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, the government of Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Shivraj Singh Chauhan) has been surrounded in the case of farmer debt waiver, because the government has so far said that the Congress (Congress) has lied, the debt waiver has not happened. But in response to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the government has admitted that the debt of about 27 lakh farmers has been forgiven. After this reply of the government, the Congress has become an attacker on it and demanded an apology from Chief Minister Chauhan and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for misleading the people of the state. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi returned home after medical examination, Rahul also returned

In the one-day session of the assembly, Bala Bachchan asked a question about Jai Kisan Crop Loan Waiver. Replying to it in writing, the state agriculture minister Kamal Patel said that under this scheme, more than 51 lakh 53 thousand farmer farms were filled. Out of these, an amount of 71 hundred crores was sanctioned for 20 lakh 23 thousand 136 farmers in the first phase and more than four and a half thousand crores for more than six lakh 72 thousand farmers in the second phase.

The Congress has surrounded the government on this answer of Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel. Former state Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that Jyotiraditya Scindia has been lying to the BJP since the first day on the debt waiver of farmers by the Congress government, leaving Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and Congress. The politics of this lie has been exposed by the Shivraj government in the assembly itself and accepted that in the first and second phase of the state, the Congress government waived loans of more than 11 thousand 6 hundred crore rupees for 26 lakh 95 thousand farmers in 51 districts. Have done He said that Shivraj Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia should immediately apologize to the people of the state for the hateful politics of white lies and misleading the people of the state.

The former Chief Minister said, “The truth that the BJP government has accepted on the floor of the House, it has exposed the false politics of Shivraj Singh and BJP and the number and list of farmer loan waivers given by me from day one. It was finally proved to be true. No matter how many lies BJP may tell, but the truth is known to the people of this state and our farmer brothers are witnesses of this. The same fact has been accepted in writing by the Agriculture Minister of the BJP government in the House. “

Kamal Nath said that after accepting this truth, Shivraj government should start the process of loan waiver of the remaining farmers soon. Along with this, the excuse that has been made in the Vidhan Sabha to review the loan waiver scheme shows that BJP and Shivraj Singh are against the farmers. The debt waiver plan that the Congress government had prepared was prepared only after thorough deliberations, which leaves no scope for review.