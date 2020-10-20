Shivraj Singh Chauhan said- Learn to love the people of Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Letterwise also continues in Madhya Pradesh amid the political arrogance that started with the word ‘item’. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while replying to the letter of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has advised him that he should learn to love the people of Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath had said an item in Dabra recently without naming the BJP candidate and state government minister Imrati Devi. Political atmosphere in the state is heated on this. On this statement of Kamal Nath, Chief Minister Chauhan wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and demanded action, on the other hand, Kamal Nath wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj and accused him of lying. Also Read – Women’s Commission notice to Shivraj government minister, used to abuse Congress candidate’s wife

Responding to Kamal Nath's letter, Chief Minister Chauhan has written a letter on Tuesday. In this, he has said, "You are giving different explanations for the indecent remarks made by AAP against Imrati Devi." Sometimes you say that there is nothing derogatory in your comment and start explaining the meaning of the word item to the people of the state. Somewhere you are also regretting your comment, I think you should sincerely apologize for the derogatory remarks made on the daughter of a poor and Scheduled Caste. The attitude of a senior and responsible Congress leader like you to avoid his mistake and to give unnecessary arguments in his explanation is not appropriate."

He has further said, "The statistics of the atrocities on women and daughters in your 15-month rule are in front of everyone. Instead of stopping these atrocities, he worked to promote the culture of himself and the Congress, not only that, you can see crimes against women during the UPA government at the Center, which has a long list of incidents like Nirbhaya."

He also responded to the allegations of Kamal Nath walking with a coconut in his pocket. Chauhan said, "Your government and AAP ministers have been engaged in transfers and corruption the whole time. Neither your vision nor any effort towards development works, the person who is giving pace to development work today, you do not like it. " Shivraj has advised Kamal Nath, "You should learn to love Madhya Pradesh and the people here, even though you are not from Madhya Pradesh, even then they are trying to accept you." It is also your duty to think about the development of Madhya Pradesh and the interest of the people here. It should not be such that you should make Madhya Pradesh only as a means of plunder and prove selfishness of yourself and your party people. "