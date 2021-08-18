Shlok Srivastava (Tech Burner) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shlok Srivastava (Tech Burner) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Shlok Srivastava is an Indian YouTuber, Affect, and Entrepreneur. He garnered status via his YouTube channel Tech Burner and has over 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Beginning & Early Existence

Shlok Srivastava used to be born on 3 December 1995 in Noida, Delhi. He has a sibling named Riya Srivastava. He did his training at DPS and graduated from Delhi School. Shlok has executed Bachelor of Era in Mechanical Engineering in Delhi. To begin with, Shlok used to paintings as a developer.

Bio

Occupation

Shlok initiated his occupation as a video manufacturer when he used to be in tenth same old. He began only for the excitement of passing a while however to make his content material constant for the remaining 5 years. He used to make movies by means of the usage of his telephone’s digicam and pc mic. Up to now, he were given familiar with making movies in English-language for the only real function of achieving the global public. Consequently, Shlok switched from English to Hindi to pay attention extra at the Indian target audience.

Shlok launched his debut video on 29 September 2014. He helped his buddy configure his smartwatch and made up our minds to make it right into a video and submit it on YouTube. Talking of era and gizmos, by means of the way in which, is beautiful strange. He, subsequently, selected to make his movies interesting by means of including humor and jokes in order that his fanatics didn’t get jaded.

He chooses sure manufacturers and corporations he selects after experimenting with their devices extensive. Shlok’s were given a team of about 15 or 18 other people. A couple of are at a distance and, two to 4 are his full-time buddies and body of workers. He seeks steering from his crew participants previous to each and every step is carried out.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Delhi Public Faculty School Delhi College Tutorial Qualification Graduate Energetic Debut 2014-Provide Awards No longer Availabe

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 10″ Ft Weight 78 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Shlok Srivastava

Shlok Srivastava used to be born and taken up in Noida.

He used to be invited at YouTube Fanfest Delhi 2019.

He interviewed Madhav Sheth, Vice President, and CEO at Realme India & Europe.

He’s relatively energetic on each social media platform.

In case you have extra information about Shlok Srivastava. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

