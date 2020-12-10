Shloka gave birth to happiness in Ambani family, gave birth to son, Nita-Mukesh Ambani became grandparents

Big News For Ambani Family: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and his wife Nita Ambani have become grandparents. There is no place for happiness of both. On Thursday, the Ambani family welcomed a young new member. Shloka, daughter-in-law of Nita-Mukesh Ambani, has given birth to a son. Shloka and Akash have also become parents and both are very happy. A spokesperson for the Ambani family said, “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are happy to be grandparents.” Also Read – Reliance shares fall sharply due to decrease in profits, Ambani slips two places in the list of wealth mines

“With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani have become the guardians of a child in Mumbai today,” an official statement from the Ambani family said. “Mother and son,” the statement from the Ambani family said Both are healthy. The arrival of the new member has brought immense happiness to the entire Mehta and Ambani family. ” Also Read – Central government gives exemption to sell gas, companies like Reliance Industries will get big benefit

Please tell that Akash and Shloka were married on March 9 last year. Both Akash and Shloka were good friends since school days and both were married with great pomp. Both of them have studied from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka holds a master’s degree in law from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is also a social worker. Shloka also started an NGO called Connect for 2015. Education, food and houses are made available to the needy by these NGOs. Also Read – Jio develops ‘indigenously built’ 5G system, aims to make the country ‘2G-free’

Discussions of Akash and Shloka’s wedding took place in India and abroad. Their premeditation celebrations were organized in St. Mauritz, Switzerland and lasted for three days. All the big personalities of the country and the world participated in this premeditation celebration.