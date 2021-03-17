Shochiku Celebrates Centenary With Classics at FilMart and the HKIFF

A movie studio since 1920, Japan’s Shochiku has a again catalogue crammed with works by grasp administrators together with Ozu Yasujiro and Kinoshita Keisuke in addition to Sixties New Wave leaders Oshima Nagisa and Shinoda Masahiro and studio stalwart Yamada Yoji, maker of the enduringly common Tora-san sequence.

Shochiku has been digitally remastering its classics in 4K for a while now and is bringing to FilMart 4 of the most just lately restored titles on this ongoing venture.

At (nearly) the similar time, the Hong Kong Worldwide Movie Competition is laying on a ten-film tribute to the studio as a important plank of its forty fifth version (April 1-12, 2021). Titles embody: “The Masseurs and a Girl” (1938); Mizoguchi Kenji’s 1939 “The Story of the Final Chrysanthemum”; Kinoshita’s “Twenty-4 Eyes” (1954); Ozu’ “Equinox Flower” (1958); Kobayashi Masaki’s 1962 “Harakiri”; “Love Affair at Akitsu Spa” (1962); Yamada basic “The Yellow Handkerchief” (1977); Berlinale-winning “Gonza The Spearman” (1986); Oshima’s ultimate characteristic “Gohatto” (1999) and “Vengeance Is Mine” (1979).

Imamura Shohei’s 1979 thriller “Vengeance Is Mine” stars Ogata Ken as a psychotic killer on the run in modern-day Japan. Stark and chilling, the movie can also be an in-depth psychological portrait of the deranged hero, and heads the firm’s FilMart slate.

Additionally being supplied in the market is “Demon Pond,” a 1979 fantasy based mostly on the fiction of Izumi Kyoka and directed by Shinoda. Kabuki onnagata (participant of feminine roles) Bando Tamasaburo stars in a twin position as the spouse of a village bell-ringer and the feminine embodiment of a Dragon God who inhabits a pond in the mountains above the village. In keeping with an area custom the bell have to be rung 3 times a day to maintain the god from destroying the village in a flood. One night time supernatural beings emerge from the pond – the lives of the couple and different villagers begin to change in unimaginable methods.

Extra in a populist vein is “Hachi-ko,” Koyama Seijiro’s 1987 heart-warmer based mostly on the true story of a purebred Akita canine who saved coming to Tokyo’s Shibuya Station to greet his professor grasp for eleven years after the professor’s dying in 1925.

Shochiku has additionally remastered “Departures,” Takita Yojiro’s 2008 Academy Award successful drama starring Motoki Masahiro as an out-of-work cellist who finds a brand new calling as a nokanshi – a conventional mortician who prepares the lifeless for his or her ultimate journey in the presence of their family members.