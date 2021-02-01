Shochiku Confirms ‘Dice’ Remake in Japan

Shochiku, a significant Japanese movie producer and distributor, has introduced its remake of “Dice,” a 1997 fantasy-thriller by Vincenzo Natali about six individuals who discover themselves trapped in a maze-like dice and must determine a method out, whereas evading deadly traps.

A Canadian manufacturing that premiered at Toronto, the unique movie turned a cult hit in Japan following its September 1998 native launch.

The remake stars Suda Masaki, Okada Masaki, Tashiro Hikaru, Saito Takumi, Yoshida Kentaro and the single-named Anne because the trapped six. The director is Shimizu Yasuhiko, whose credit embody the 2019 shocker “Vice.” The remake was shot in October and November of final yr primarily based on an tailored script written by Tokuo Koji. Natali serves as inventive advisor.

“Dice” will open on October 22, 2021 in Japan, with Shochiku distributing.

“Nobody can resist the highly effective system of the Dice,” Shimizu mentioned in a press release. “In making this movie, it was as if we entered the Dice itself. (That was as a result of we shot your complete movie in one place.) We then needed to confront ourselves. What lurks in the abyss of the self – hope or despair? You’ll quickly be in the Dice with us. Actually, chances are you’ll already be in it.”

Although the overwhelming majority of Japanese industrial movies are primarily based on native IP, together with manga, anime, TV collection and video games, the trade often reaches overseas for inspiration. One current instance is “Grownup State of affairs,” the Sony Footage Leisure Japan remake of the 2016 hit Italian comedy “Excellent Strangers.” Opening in Japan on Jan. 8, the movie is anticipated to complete with about $3 million on the field workplace.