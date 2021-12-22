Shock and mystery over the tragic death of rugby player Kawa Leauma who fell from the roof of a building

Kawa Leauma died after a tragic accident (FERUGBY)



Spanish sport mourns the death of Leaum coffee. In the last hours, and after suffering a tragic accident, the player of the men’s rugby team died as a result of the blows that caused him a fall in Amsterdam.

This was reported by the Spanish Rugby Federation: “We regret to announce the death last night of Kawa Leauma, AMPO Ordizia and XV del León player, who last Saturday suffered a fortuitous accident after the match between Spain and the Netherlands in Amsterdam. “Said the first part of the statement.

“At the express wish of his wife, who is currently traveling to the Dutch capital, at the moment we cannot give more information and we ask for the utmost respect for her and her entire family. Rest in peace, Kawa, ”concluded the report on what happened to the 32-year-old rugby player.

As reported by the rugby federation, the accident occurred once the match between the Iberian and Dutch teams ended last Saturday and ended with the Spanish victory 52-7. Leauma was with other players from his team and the rival team in a place in the commercial center of the Leiden area. That’s when the place would have suffered some mishap in its structure, Kawa lost his balance and fell from a height that was not yet specified.

The impact gave the player a severe head injury. After that, he was transferred to a hospital in the area for emergency surgery. Despite his serious condition, Leauma showed some signs of improvement in the last hours of Sunday after the first operation. But his picture changed within hours.

“Unfortunately, the last medical report issued this Monday afternoon on Kawa Leauma’s state of health is not positive”, reported the rugby federation through a report signed by the manager of the XV Spanish National Team, José Manuel Pérez Corchado.

As a result of complications in his neurological picture, Leauma had to undergo a new operation that lasted for hours and from which he did not come out alive.

Kawa Leauma was born in New Zealand and in 2018 came to Spanish rugby (@BelenosClub)

Once the news of the accident was known, the player’s wife quickly traveled from New Zealand, where the couple lived, and was scheduled to arrive in the Netherlands just this Wednesday, but her husband died while she was in the middle of the trip.

“Our sincere condolences to Kawa Leauma’s family and friends, and to the entire Spanish rugby family,” published the Spanish Olympic Committee to accompany the entire discipline and the members of the XV team.

Leauma was a large second line: 1.97 meters and weighed 110 kilos. Born in Auckland, he went through several New Zealand teams in the Provincial Championship and thanks to his dual nationality he was able to participate in international matches with various categories of the Samoa national team. In 2018 he landed at AMPO Ordizia, one of the most powerful clubs in the Spanish Rugby Division of Honor.

