Shock at Borussia Dortmund: their new figure was detected with a testicular tumor and had to leave the concentration urgently

Sebastien Haller celebrates a goal with the Ajax jersey of the Netherlands (REUTERS / Rodrigo Antunes)

Sebastian HallerIvory Coast striker Borussia Dortmundhad to urgently leave the concentration of the German team in the Swiss town of Bad Ragaz, after the medical tests he underwent on Monday found that suffers from a tumor in a testicleas reported by the German club in a statement.

“The player had complained of discomfort after training on Monday morning. In the course of the day, the intensive medical examinations that she underwent finally revealed that she suffers from a tumor in the testicle, ”explained the institution.

However, Haller, 28, who joined Borussia Dortmund this summer from Ajax de Amsterdam, He will undergo in the next few days “to new tests in a specialized medical center”. “This news has been a shock for Sebastien Haller and for all of us”pointed out the sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl.

“The entire Borussia Dortmund family wishes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything possible so that he receives the best possible treatment, ”said the manager of the German club.

Haller had been signed to cover Erling Haaland’s departure to Manchester City. His new club asked “that the private life of the player and his family be respected and that they not ask” about this issue, promising to communicate “in agreement with the player, as soon as there is more information.”

“I am not coming to Borussia Dortmund as someone’s successor, but because the club needs my quality”, the attacker had declared a few hours ago before the press, delving into what he could offer his new home. “I will do my best to restore confidence. I knew that the institution had been interested for a long time, specifically, in the last season, ”he had added.

Born in France, although he adopted the nationality and defends the Ivory Coast national team, Haller, 1.90 meters tall, began his career in big football at the Auxerre. Then he went through the Utrecht of the Netherlands, made a stopover in the Bundesliga with the jersey of the Eintracht de Frankfurtjumped to the Premier League defending the colors of the West Hamand ended up at Ajax, where scored 47 goals in 66 games.

With information from EFE

